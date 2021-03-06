WATCH NOW: Hundreds turn out for Deere job fair in Waterloo

WATERLOO – C.J. Lappe was the first to turn out for John Deere’s job fair Saturday.

She and her significant other pulled into the Deere Tractor and Engine Museum an hour early following a 12-hour shift at her current job and waited in the parking lot for the doors to open.

“Great people, good insurance. I had good supervisors when I was here. The downside is getting laid off; it’s a risk you got to take,” said Lappe, of Cedar Rapids, who worked for Deere in Waterloo about five years ago, and then worked for the Deere’s forestry equipment operation in Dubuque before shuffling landed her at another company.

“I would like to get back on in here because I enjoyed it,” Lappe said. “I have a feeling it’s going to be a big turnout.”

It was.

Saturday’s fair drew lines of job seekers who queued up from the entrance of the museum -- currently closed due to the coronavirus pandemic -- across the front lobby and down side hallway where applicants could fill out applications on a dozen or so computer terminals with the help of staff.

Following the application, candidates could check their progress.

