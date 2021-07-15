WATCH NOW: Hilarious, poignant 'Little Miss Sunshine' musical opens July 23 at Waterloo Community Playhouse

WATERLOO – Sophie Lang describes herself as “a very calm, very chill kind of person.”
The 14-year-old landed the lead role as Olive Hoover in the Waterloo Community Playhouse summer musical, “Little Miss Sunshine,” opening July 23.
And the character couldn’t be more different than Lang.
“Olive is really exuberant and up in everyone’s business all the time. She loves to dance. She’s fun to play, and it’s fun to be the star,” said Lang, who has previously been cast in smaller roles. She starts at West High School this fall.
“Little Miss Sunshine” is a modern musical comedy adapted by James Lapine and William Finn from the Oscar-winning movie about a family trying to change their luck by chasing after Olive’s coveted beauty pageant title.
“It’s such a fun show and surprisingly poignant,” said Artistic Director Greg Holt.
Like the film, the musical puts this dysfunctional family on the road in a rusted-out VW van making an 800-mile trek to California. The cast includes the beleaguered mom (Kim Camarata), a suicidal uncle (Jens Petersen), a silent and moody teenage boy (Taylor Mast), and dad (Neal Petersen), a failing motivational speaker, along with Olive and her grandpa (Rick Johnson), kicked out of his retirement home for using drugs, who decides to become Olive’s choreographer.
The family hits plenty of potholes along the road, Holt said. “Some family situations come up that are universal and audiences can relate to and recognize.”
The musical has some adult language and situations. Grandpa, for example, has choreographed Olive’s dance routine with some inappropriate moves to the song, “Shake Your Badonkadonk.” Unfortunately, he remembered the moves from strippers he saw years ago.
That’s been one of the biggest challenges for Lang. “That kind of dance is something I would never normally do. It’s one thing to learn the moves, and then think, ‘oh, wait, I have to do this in front of people.’ The cast and crew think it’s hilarious, and the audience will love it.”
Lang said she’s “having a grand old time” getting to know the other cast members, as well. Holt spoke with Lang’s mom about the role so there were no surprises.
The music may be unfamiliar to audiences, but it is still memorable, Holt said.
“I’ve been hearing it over and over again, and I’m still enjoying the heck out of it. It’s actually exceedingly difficult music, a little discordant and tricky to sing and perform.”
Songs include “The Way of the World,” “No Man’s Land,” “No One Gets Left Behind” and “Do You Think There’s a Heaven.”
In addition to the six family members, there is a six-person chorus that fills a variety of roles.
A live band will be on stage throughout the show. Music directors are Luke Overton and J’Kalien Madison. Choreographer is Camille Malchek.
Set design by Keely Wright is representational with the use of multiple backdrops. Technical director is Scott Schuster and Dante Benjegerdes is lighting designer. Annette Rubin is costumer.
“Everyone has come together and worked hard to form a strong ensemble cast and crew, and put together a great show,” Holt added.