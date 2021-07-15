WATCH NOW: Hilarious, poignant 'Little Miss Sunshine' musical opens July 23 at Waterloo Community Playhouse

The family hits plenty of potholes along the road, Holt said. “Some family situations come up that are universal and audiences can relate to and recognize.”

The musical has some adult language and situations. Grandpa, for example, has choreographed Olive’s dance routine with some inappropriate moves to the song, “Shake Your Badonkadonk.” Unfortunately, he remembered the moves from strippers he saw years ago.

That’s been one of the biggest challenges for Lang. “That kind of dance is something I would never normally do. It’s one thing to learn the moves, and then think, ‘oh, wait, I have to do this in front of people.’ The cast and crew think it’s hilarious, and the audience will love it.”

Lang said she’s “having a grand old time” getting to know the other cast members, as well. Holt spoke with Lang’s mom about the role so there were no surprises.

The music may be unfamiliar to audiences, but it is still memorable, Holt said.

“I’ve been hearing it over and over again, and I’m still enjoying the heck out of it. It’s actually exceedingly difficult music, a little discordant and tricky to sing and perform.”