WATCH NOW: Hemophiliac teenager to perform in Facebook Live 'Zoomsical '

Asa Kelley, 17, is one of 24 high school students from across the country chosen to perform in a virtual spin on a Broadway-style musical production, “Hemophilia: The Zoomsical.”
The Facebook Live watch party event airs at 7 p.m. Friday.
COVID-19 changed his plans to attend music workshops and perform in Los Angeles, and instead the cast participated in virtual workshops in preparation for their roles in the show.
“It’s been a fun experience. I’ve made a lot of new friends, and we became one big family toward the end of the virtual workshops,” said Kelley, the Wapsie Valley High School senior representing Iowa. “We connected because everyone in our cast is either a hemophiliac or has another bleeding disorder, or is a sibling of someone who has a blood disorder.”
Kelley was born with hemophilia A. The disorder means his blood won’t clot without regular treatment to replace the missing factor, or plasma protein, necessary for clotting. As a child, that meant receiving daily injections. Now he manages his condition with a twice-weekly preventive treatment.
The workshops and musical are designed to provide these young adults with an education on the healing and therapeutic power of the arts and self-expression. The five-song musical focuses on the psychosocial and health aspects of being a young person with a bleeding disorder.
RSVP to view the event at https://www.facebook.com/events/717243902429835
The first-ever “Breaking Through! Musical Theater Intensive Program,” sponsored by BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc., took place in 2018 in New York City. Workshops took place in nine cities in 2019.
This year’s virtual sessions included breathing and relaxation exercises, visual arts, performance and singing. Special guests included a West End actress and an Alvin Ailey dancer, who choreographed the musical performance.
Kelley describes the rehearsal process as “difficult and different. I had to learn about the technology and how we were going to use it because I’d never done anything like this before. The online classes started off really confusing, but we finally got the hang of it.”
Songs were introduced and performers practiced on mute as they learned the songs. “Then we recorded ourselves singing the songs on voice memo on our phones and sent them to ‘Breaking Through!’ for editing and putting together for the musical,” he explained.
Kelley learned about “Breaking Through!” when he accepted a volunteerism award at the Teen Impact Awards last fall in Anaheim, Calif. He organized and leads a teen group for the Hemophilia of Iowa chapter and has become an advocate to bring recognition to the disorder. He and his parents, Shane and Sherri Kelley of Fairbank, have been members of Hemophilia of Iowa since Asa was six months old.
Throughout his life, Kelley has had to be careful not to injure himself because something as innocent as a cut or bump on the head can cause life-threatening bleeding. As a child, he was still able to ride a bike and play soccer, but as a young adult, he fell in love with performing.
“I see myself as an actor and singer — I really like to act and I really like to sing,” said Kelley, a tenor who performs with his school’s chamber chorus and choir and appeared in four musicals.
