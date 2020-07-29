WATCH NOW: Hemophiliac teenager to perform in Facebook Live 'Zoomsical '

RSVP to view the event at https://www.facebook.com/events/717243902429835

The first-ever “Breaking Through! Musical Theater Intensive Program,” sponsored by BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc., took place in 2018 in New York City. Workshops took place in nine cities in 2019.

This year’s virtual sessions included breathing and relaxation exercises, visual arts, performance and singing. Special guests included a West End actress and an Alvin Ailey dancer, who choreographed the musical performance.

Kelley describes the rehearsal process as “difficult and different. I had to learn about the technology and how we were going to use it because I’d never done anything like this before. The online classes started off really confusing, but we finally got the hang of it.”

Songs were introduced and performers practiced on mute as they learned the songs. “Then we recorded ourselves singing the songs on voice memo on our phones and sent them to ‘Breaking Through!’ for editing and putting together for the musical,” he explained.