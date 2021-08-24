 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Heavy storm downs power lines, causes multiple fires in Waterloo
top story

WATCH NOW: Heavy storm downs power lines, causes multiple fires in Waterloo

WATERLOO — A strong thunderstorm moved through the Waterloo area on Tuesday afternoon, downing power lines and trees.

A fallen branch dropped a charged electrical line on a sport utility vehicle traveling on Ridgeway Avenue near West Ninth Street, trapping the driver and a passenger inside before crews were able to remove the wire.

082421ho-storm-damage-fayette-1

Storm damage in Fayette County on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021.

At about the same time, lightning struck in house in the 3200 block of West Fourth Street, dragging down another service line and sparking an electrical problem that began to melt circuitry and release smoke inside the home, said Battalion Chief Ben Petersen with Waterloo Fire Rescue.

Firefighters were called to a similar downed line with smoke in the basement at an Adrian Street home, as well as a brush fire on Homer Street.

storm1.jpg

At 4:15 p.m., MidAmerican Energy was reporting 1,935 customers in Waterloo without power.

After the storm hit around 2:15 p.m., Waterloo firefighters went to 31 calls, including 15 to 20 downed lines and four automatic alarms that turned out to be false alarms, Petersen said.

Surrounding communities in Northeast Iowa also saw heavy storm damage, including Southwest Fayette County. There was roof damage in the city of Oelwein, grain bin damage along Highway V62 and a damaged hog confinement on Highway 281, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

Tree down on Bertch Ave.

A large tree at a home on Bertch Avenue in Waterloo was toppled by winds when a storm swept through Waterloo on Tuesday, Aug. 24.
