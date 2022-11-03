CEDAR FALLS — Bel Canto Cedar Valley has been rehearsing for months in anticipation of its 10th anniversary season, which opens Sunday with a concert featuring a newly commissioned work and the return of founder Alice Pruisner as artistic director.

“It’s super-exciting to be back. We’re a community of people who feel the need to create and express ourselves through music,” said Pruisner.

The concert takes place at 3 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 715 College St., in Cedar Falls. Tickets are $10 each, available at www.belcantocedarvalley.org, from members or at the door.

The concert, Pruisner said, will be a “celebration of why we, as busy adults, spend our precious time together each week singing and making music together.”

The theme is “Hearth and Song,” based on the title of a newly commissioned work by composer Bel Canto member Joseph Carey.

In Italian, “bel canto” means “beautiful singing,” and while a portion of the program will be devoted to the traditional choral canon, including Johann Sebastian Bach and Franz Schubert, the concert also will feature a Stephen Sondheim song, an English sea shanty, a traditional Gaelic prayer, an American folk hymn and more.

At least 20 former BCCV members are expected to join the choir to sing the closing songs.

There are about 40 members, Pruisner said, who are professionally trained or skilled amateurs drawn from throughout the Cedar Valley, including the metro area, Hudson, Grundy Center, Reinbeck and Parkersburg. Members must audition for their place in the choir. Singers are expected to learn the music outside of Sunday night rehearsals.

Pruisner grew up in Cedar Falls and earned a masters in choral conducting at the University of Northern Iowa. She founded the choir in summer 2012, and the first concert took place the following spring. Pruisner resigned in 2017 when she began teaching at Holmes Junior High School, and Nick Klemetson took over as artistic director. When the choir emerged from the pandemic, Klemetson had moved to Florida, and Pruisner stepped forward.

“Ten years later, I still ask myself ‘why do people do this – give up two hours of their time every week to sing and work so hard to prepare for a concert? Music is always the answer,” said Pruisner.

It’s more than fun, fellowship and a passion for singing, she explained. “Music allows you to express the inexpressible, to explore emotions and explore more deeply the questions of faith or what matters most to you.”

A reception with refreshments will follow the concert.

Bel Canto is partnering with the Wartburg Community Symphony in December to perform selections from Handel’s “Messiah” for the symphony’s 70th anniversary celebration. The choir will be joined by the Waverly High School Chamber Choir and members from St. Paul’s Lutheran and Trinity Lutheran churches in Waverly.

In spring 2023, the nationally renowned bluegrass band Monroe Crossing from Minneapolis will perform Carol Barrett’s “The World Beloved: A Bluegrass Mass” with Bel Canto. The bluegrass band will present a Music Lab performance with the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra and a post-concert master class for music students from UNI and Wartburg College.

For more information, visit www.belcantocedarvalley.org.