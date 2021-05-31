WATCH NOW: Hearst Center's permanent art collection represents and enriches community

“It’s such a joyful, welcoming piece. We’ve really loved it at the front of the building. Unfortunately, an excited child accidentally knocked him over, and his arm was broken and the chest got a little crushed in one place. We can’t show it anymore because we don’t know how to repair it.

“Haskell, who was an art professor at the University of Northern Iowa, was known for being super-experimental in making materials, so we don’t really know what’s in it. We hope to raise funds to send it for conservation,” she explained.

In addition to Haskell, UNI professors emeriti and artists are well-represented in the collection. More than 100 pieces by late painter/printmaker John Page are in the catalog, the late David Delafield and Shirley Eliason Haupt, and Frje Echeverria. Award-winning illustrators are prominent, particularly picture-book illustrations by Gary Kelley and work by Christopher Wormell and Robert Innocenti.