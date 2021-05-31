WATCH NOW: Hearst Center's permanent art collection represents and enriches community

CEDAR FALLS – With its bold, earthy palette and flowing brush strokes, the Marjorie Nuhn watercolor is distinctly Southwestern. Titled “Atalya Hill, Santa Fe” 1942, the painting depicts the rough, color-saturated and atmospheric terrain where the Cedar Falls native lived and worked for a time.
It is one of about 50 Nuhn paintings in the Hearst Center for the Arts’ permanent collection. And until last year, the framed watercolor had become “an acid sandwich,” said Curator/Registrar Emily Drennen.
That’s how conservators at the Midwest Art Conservation Center in Minneapolis described it to Drennan. “It had been dry-mounted to acidic backing board and the matting and backing board were stuck together with miles of tape and horrible materials inside the frame. That combination could potentially have damaged the painting beyond repair,” Drennen explained.
The center raised $5,000 to have the work properly conserved, which took several months in winter 2020. It was worth the effort, Drennan said. “It matters because we’re the repository for Marjorie Nuhn paintings in the world. She’s our person, a Cedar Falls native whose work was shown nationally and whose work was well-known.”
Her brother, Ferner Nuhn, donated the paintings to the Hearst Center, including “Anamosa Incidental,” “Reflections in the Eye of Morning,” “Glory Pool (Yellowstone).”
There are more than 600 pieces representing Cedar Falls, Iowa, regional and national artists in the Hearst Center’s collection. There are about 300 prints on paper, including photographic prints, 150 paintings, more than 50 drawings and nearly 50 three-dimensional works, including ceramics, sculptures and textiles.
The collection “represents a history of private collections in Cedar Falls. The bulk of our collection has come from donors, gifts and bequests from people who have spent years collecting artworks for their own homes, and then decided to donate a piece or pieces to the Hearst Center,” Drennan explained.
“In that way, the works of art belong to the community.”
Such a collection is enriched because it reflects the community and its history, she said. The 12,000-square-foot center could itself be considered part of the collection. It was reconstructed from farmer-poet James Hearst’s home, which he bequeathed to the city of Cedar Falls.
The Hearsts also gave the original founding gifts of artwork to begin the collection, including Nellie Gebers, “Dubuque Landscape,” Grant Wood “Fertility,” Lela Powers Briggs, “Untitled” and a Nuhn, “Sartori House 1932.”
More than 2 million visitors have visited the center since it opened in 1989. A Ralph Haskell sculpture, aptly titled “Man with Upraised Arms,” once greeted visitors as they entered. The chunky sculpture standing atop a heavy block of wood was a favorite of adults and schoolchildren alike, said Drennan. Now he lives inside a storage room in the lower level.
“It’s such a joyful, welcoming piece. We’ve really loved it at the front of the building. Unfortunately, an excited child accidentally knocked him over, and his arm was broken and the chest got a little crushed in one place. We can’t show it anymore because we don’t know how to repair it.
“Haskell, who was an art professor at the University of Northern Iowa, was known for being super-experimental in making materials, so we don’t really know what’s in it. We hope to raise funds to send it for conservation,” she explained.
In addition to Haskell, UNI professors emeriti and artists are well-represented in the collection. More than 100 pieces by late painter/printmaker John Page are in the catalog, the late David Delafield and Shirley Eliason Haupt, and Frje Echeverria. Award-winning illustrators are prominent, particularly picture-book illustrations by Gary Kelley and work by Christopher Wormell and Robert Innocenti.
Ruth Hardinger’s “Tres Tiempos,” is a recent acquisition. The textile was designed by the artist via a full-scale watercolor drawing, and master weaver German Vasquez collaborated with the artist to complete the co-signed work. The Iowa-born artist has lived in New York City since the early 1970s and created the work shortly after 9/11. Vasquez is the son of the late weaver Alberto Vasquez of Oaxaca, Mexico, who collaborated with Hardinger before his death.
Other artists whose work is in the collection include Mauricio Lasansky, Salvador Dali, Fritz Scholder, Alberto Giacometti, Robert Stackhouse, Joan Miro, Kathe Kollwitz, Phillip Chen, Travis Gingrich, Teddi Finegan, Thaddeus Erdahl, Paul Soldner, Margaret Whiting and Mary Snyder Behrens.
There’s a public art collection, as well, displayed in the Hearst Center’s Sculpture Garden, featuring large-scale works by Tom Stancliffe, Marc Moulton, Bounnak Thammavong, Marie Camille Truscott Lentsch, Jerry Cowger and others.
“We have a wish list to fill where we have holes in the collection. We’re actively looking for pieces by Nina Ward and Georgia Waller, for example. In 2020, our collections management policy was redefined – the purpose of our collections, our objectives, how we acquire and preserve pieces,” Drennan said.
'Teacher | Student' share gallery space at Hearst Center
The 'Teacher | Student' exhibition at the Hearst Center for the Arts in Cedar Falls features 17 regional and nationally-known artists.
“The idea for the show has been percolating for a while. It was an interesting concept in a college town to take a look at the connection between student and teacher and see what the student learned or was influenced by in their own artwork,” said Heather Skeens, cultural programs supervisor.
It runs through March 28.