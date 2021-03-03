WATCH NOW: Hearst Center art exhibition explores 'Teacher | Student' connections

At first glance, the works seem disparate, and then viewers begin to observe elements of color, line and layering evident in both artists’ works. On another wall, Marin’s own student, Kyjuan D.E. Washington, has sketches and poetry in the show.

The exhibition features 17 regionally and nationally known artists. “The idea for the show has been percolating for a while. It was an interesting concept in a college town to take a look at the connection between student and teacher and see what the student learned or was influenced by in their own artwork,” said Heather Skeens, cultural programs supervisor at the Hearst Center for the Arts.

In art, as in most subjects, students soak up techniques and ideas, concepts and methods to use or discard in their own work. The exhibition invites viewers to move through a gathered selection of intergenerational artwork and discern what was picked up, what was embraced and what was left behind.

Even if the work appears vastly different from one another, said Curator Emily Drennan, “there are threads or through-lines that begin to make sense as you study the pieces.” Drennan arranged the artwork in groups according to teacher and student. “It was interesting how things like color and energy emerge in the pieces and make total sense of the groupings.”