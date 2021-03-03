WATCH NOW: Hearst Center art exhibition explores 'Teacher | Student' connections

CEDAR FALLS – Artist Janice Marin keeps a sticky note from her former art professor, Molly Zuckerman-Hartung, neatly folded and tucked into her wallet. She’s had it since her first week as a graduate student in 2013 at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago.
“I’m a maker of lists – it’s my thing, and the first item Molly wrote on the list is ‘erase the list,’” Marin said, laughing. “Second is ‘draw polka dots,’ third is ‘sleep,’ fourth is ‘procrastinate’ and fifth is a squiggly line.”
The list goes on and makes Marin smile as she reads it aloud. “The Janice of that day to the Janice now is a completely different person. That’s evident in my work. When Molly first met me, I was very orderly and stringent on how I did things, but my work didn’t make sense of that. It was almost the opposite. I found balance in my work by learning through Molly,” explained Marin, who previously founded Marin Gallery in Waterloo and now lives in Oak Park, Ill.
A collection of Marin’s artwork hangs on a wall in the “Teacher | Student” exhibition at the Hearst Center for the Arts, open now through March 28. Her rich and deeply colorful paintings explore spheres as both a shape and vessel for objects and abstract themes. They hang separate from pieces created by Zuckerman-Hartung, whose work embraces painting with collage, layering, weaving and other boundary-shattering experimentation.
At first glance, the works seem disparate, and then viewers begin to observe elements of color, line and layering evident in both artists’ works. On another wall, Marin’s own student, Kyjuan D.E. Washington, has sketches and poetry in the show.
The exhibition features 17 regionally and nationally known artists. “The idea for the show has been percolating for a while. It was an interesting concept in a college town to take a look at the connection between student and teacher and see what the student learned or was influenced by in their own artwork,” said Heather Skeens, cultural programs supervisor at the Hearst Center for the Arts.
In art, as in most subjects, students soak up techniques and ideas, concepts and methods to use or discard in their own work. The exhibition invites viewers to move through a gathered selection of intergenerational artwork and discern what was picked up, what was embraced and what was left behind.
Even if the work appears vastly different from one another, said Curator Emily Drennan, “there are threads or through-lines that begin to make sense as you study the pieces.” Drennan arranged the artwork in groups according to teacher and student. “It was interesting how things like color and energy emerge in the pieces and make total sense of the groupings.”
Featured artists include Shirley Eliason Haupt, former University of Northern Iowa art instructor and her former students Ann Renee Lighter, former West High School art teacher and Thursday Painters member at the Hearst Center; and Linnea Sumner, former West High student and current makeup designer in New York City.
Lighter, a painter and instructor whose recent works features Midwestern landscapes, said that “the desire to inspire others to find their own means of artistic expression remains strong.” As an artist and teacher, her statement shares such meaningful lessons as “silence your inner critic, be willing to do bad work” and “if you’re not having fun, try again tomorrow.”
Artwork by former UNI art instructor Jo Siddens is shown with her students, Duane Slick, formerly of Waterloo and an art professor at the Rhode Island School of Design, and his student, Donna R. Charging. Pieces by Tim Dooley and Aaron Wilson and their student Dana Potter are displayed with Dooley and Wilson’s teachers Charles Cohan, Theresa Cole, Abner Jonas, Anita Jung and Beauvais Lyons.
Sharing gallery space with a former teacher is a “happy memory maker,” Marin added. “One thing is, when you make art, you stand very close to it and the ability to stand back and see the connections or bridges to someone else’s work, as an artist you’re almost blind to that. I feel like someone else can see those connections much better than me.”
