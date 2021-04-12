WATCH NOW: Hawkeye alumni share 'Signal & Noise' of creativity in gallery show

WATERLOO — “Signal-to-noise” is a formula used in gathering statistics. It refers to ability of a message to be detected above its background.

Curator Lindsay Buehler adapted the phrase as the title of a new art show, “Signal and Noise,” now through May 13, at the Hawkeye Art Gallery on the third floor at the Van G. Miller Alternative Learning Center.

“The signal,” she said, “is the meaningful information you’re trying to convey or communicate. In this case, it’s the message the artist is trying to communicate, and the noise is the chaos, trauma or unrest in the world around them.”

There are 30 pieces in the inaugural alumni show inspired by or created in response to recent world events, including the coronavirus pandemic and protests, said Buehler, Hawkeye Community College arts and culture coordinator, created by 14 former students and alumni.

Originally intended as a fall show, the opening date was moved when the campus went to virtual classes in response to COVID-19. Buehler and work-study student assistants combed through the last 15 years of records on Hawkeye’s annual Student Art Show to come up with a mailing list of artists. The call for artists went out via mail, website and social media posts. She was surprised and pleased by the response.