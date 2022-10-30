WATERLOO – A spook-ta-cular collection of canines from Cedar Bend Humane Society are hoping to scare up their favorite Halloween treat – forever homes.

For the 14th consecutive year, the Courier has partnered with CBHS to showcase dogs in their Halloween best. It’s not easy wrangling nearly a dozen excited, wiggly and wriggly dogs into costumes for posing in photos, but the CBHS staff managed with lots of laughter and treats.

There’s chunky, goofy Orwell, a 7-year-old stocky pit bull dressed as a seal, a couple of pups named Valentina and Twila paired up as a hot dog and cheeseburger, Mia the Catahoula Leopard Dog mix wearing a turtle costume, an elderly Labrador retriever named Deuce looking cool in a biker jacket, fighter pilot Mac, a Belgian Malinois mix and other costumed pups in the pup-kin patch, ready for adoption.

Each year, dogs featured on our Howl-o-ween page have found their forever homes. We hope Cedar Valley residents will once again come to the rescue.

For more information or to adopt any of the dogs featured here, or any other dogs at the shelter, contact CBHS at 232-6887 or visit www.cedarbendhumane.org.