This six-year-old Belgian Malinois mix is a cutie dressed as a fighter pilot. He’s a sweet, shy boy who needs someone who can bring him out of his shell. He warms up quickly and likes being petted and snuggled.
A gorgeous brindle Catahoula Leopard Dog mix, Mia is the perfect mix between calm and energetic. She has a sweet personality and is a fan of belly rubs and hanging out with humans. She’s approximately 6 years old.
This big guy is a yellow Lab and Great Pyrenees mix, about 3 years old. He’s a real sweetie who loves attention, has lots of love to give and likes being goofy.
Staff call him “Fancy Keith” because he’s so handsome. He’s also got a playful personality, loves playing outside, spending time with humans, and of course, getting lots of treats and cuddles.
She’s a happy, loving and smart Labrador retriever who knows commands like “sit” and “shake.” She’s 2 years and 8 months old, has lots of love to give and needs a new best friend who will give her attention and snuggles.
A young, goofy pit bull mix, Caesar has a beautiful brindle coat and is friendly, affectionate, playful, curious and energetic. He likes attention and needs someone who will adore his big personality.
Energetic, silly and super-social, Lizzie is a sweet, pretty 2-year-old pit bull mix with a brindle coat. She loves attention, playing with toys and wants her own super-human to run around with.
Deuce, dressed in a biker jacket, is gray around the muzzle, but this older Lab is still a cool dude around the ladies. He needs a forever home where he will be a loving, loyal and protective companion.
At 4 months old, these pit bull-mix pups have plenty of energy, and they’re super cute. Twila, dressed as a cheeseburger, is sweet and loves playing with other dogs. Valentina, the hot dog, is a sweet, timid girl who is treat-motivated and loves snuggling with humans.
A sweet and friendly 7-year-old lovebug with a huge grin, this stocky pit mix would like to “seal” the deal on his forever home. Orwell, the third longest resident at the shelter, just needs somebody to love.
WATERLOO – A spook-ta-cular collection of canines from Cedar Bend Humane Society are hoping to scare up their favorite Halloween treat – forever homes.
For the 14th consecutive year, the Courier has partnered with CBHS to showcase dogs in their Halloween best. It’s not easy wrangling nearly a dozen excited, wiggly and wriggly dogs into costumes for posing in photos, but the CBHS staff managed with lots of laughter and treats.
There’s chunky, goofy Orwell, a 7-year-old stocky pit bull dressed as a seal, a couple of pups named Valentina and Twila paired up as a hot dog and cheeseburger, Mia the Catahoula Leopard Dog mix wearing a turtle costume, an elderly Labrador retriever named Deuce looking cool in a biker jacket, fighter pilot Mac, a Belgian Malinois mix and other costumed pups in the pup-kin patch, ready for adoption.
Each year, dogs featured on our Howl-o-ween page have found their forever homes. We hope Cedar Valley residents will once again come to the rescue.
