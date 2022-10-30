 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured top story

WATCH NOW: Happy Howl-o-ween! Pup-kins ready for picking at Cedar Bend Humane Society

  • 0

WATERLOO – A spook-ta-cular collection of canines from Cedar Bend Humane Society are hoping to scare up their favorite Halloween treat – forever homes.

For the 14th consecutive year, the Courier has partnered with CBHS to showcase dogs in their Halloween best. It’s not easy wrangling nearly a dozen excited, wiggly and wriggly dogs into costumes for posing in photos, but the CBHS staff managed with lots of laughter and treats.

There’s chunky, goofy Orwell, a 7-year-old stocky pit bull dressed as a seal, a couple of pups named Valentina and Twila paired up as a hot dog and cheeseburger, Mia the Catahoula Leopard Dog mix wearing a turtle costume, an elderly Labrador retriever named Deuce looking cool in a biker jacket, fighter pilot Mac, a Belgian Malinois mix and other costumed pups in the pup-kin patch, ready for adoption.

Each year, dogs featured on our Howl-o-ween page have found their forever homes. We hope Cedar Valley residents will once again come to the rescue. 

People are also reading…

For more information or to adopt any of the dogs featured here, or any other dogs at the shelter, contact CBHS at 232-6887 or visit www.cedarbendhumane.org.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Howl-o-ween pup-kins from Cedar Bend Humane Society 1

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News