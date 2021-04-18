WATCH NOW: Haitian art collection is being 'digitized' for future at Waterloo Center for the Arts

The process actually began in 2019 when Grinnell received a National Endowment for the Humanities grant to explore the current state of Haitian art resources and their accessibility.

The WCA and Grinnell team had to determine how best to photograph the collection and anticipate any challenges that might be involved. Grier photographed more than 100 pieces in the collection to document how the process would work. Grinnell students, advised by the college’s librarians, also worked with WCA’s existing data in preparation for building a prototype database. This lays the groundwork for Grinnell College Libraries to apply for an implementation grant.

When WCA closed its doors to the public due to COVID-19, Paige seized the “down time” to concentrate on the project. Some artists have died and pieces in the collection represent some of their last works. In addition, the process is allowing Paige to gauge the condition of pieces.

In April 2020, Grier shot more than 200 Haitian Voudo flags — “some of them very old ceremonial flags that had to be handled carefully,” Paige said, followed in October by metal objects and sculptures. In December, photography began on the 800-plus Haitian paintings in the collection.