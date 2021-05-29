 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Gucci the cow rolls through Waterloo Chik-fil-A
WATCH NOW: Gucci the cow rolls through Waterloo Chik-fil-A

WATERLOO – With newfound fame locally and across the country, Mason Corkery and his calf, Gucci, are making a few public appearances before the several-hundred-pound animal grows too large to transport in the back of his pickup truck cab.

The pair stopped at the Chik-fil-A in Waterloo on Saturday at the request of their new online fans. Corkery rolled up to the fast food chain specializing in chicken with Gucci in tow.

Chik-fil-A is known for using a cow mascot bearing a sign urging customers to “Eat more chikin.”

Corkery also hauled Gucci to meet children at the Jesup Elementary School on Friday afternoon. The grade-schoolers made signs thanking Corkery for their visit and offered Gucci an afternoon snack of bananas.

Mason Corkery and his calf, Gucci, roll through Chik-fil-A in Waterloo.

Since the video went viral, Corkery has been receiving calls from news outlets across the country.

“I’m honestly shocked. This only happens to maybe a few people in a lifetime. I just want to promote positivity, small farms and to bring laughter to people’s lives through my content,” he said.

