WATCH NOW: Gucci the cow rolls through Waterloo Chik-fil-A

WATERLOO – With newfound fame locally and across the country, Mason Corkery and his calf, Gucci, are making a few public appearances before the several-hundred-pound animal grows too large to transport in the back of his pickup truck cab.

The pair stopped at the Chik-fil-A in Waterloo on Saturday at the request of their new online fans. Corkery rolled up to the fast food chain specializing in chicken with Gucci in tow.

Chik-fil-A is known for using a cow mascot bearing a sign urging customers to “Eat more chikin.”

Corkery also hauled Gucci to meet children at the Jesup Elementary School on Friday afternoon. The grade-schoolers made signs thanking Corkery for their visit and offered Gucci an afternoon snack of bananas.

Since the video went viral, Corkery has been receiving calls from news outlets across the country.

“I’m honestly shocked. This only happens to maybe a few people in a lifetime. I just want to promote positivity, small farms and to bring laughter to people’s lives through my content,” he said.

