WATERLOO — Eight historic Waterloo churches will open their doors for visitors during Church Tours on Nov. 6, presented by the Grout Museum District and Friends of the Grout Historic Houses.

“Church Tours is a new event unlocking the beauty of eight area houses of worship. Unique architecture, beautiful stained glass, pipe organ music, along with an interesting glimpse into the history of the facilities is offered at the various locations,” said Luanne Puhl, Friends president.

The event is from 1 to 5 p.m. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at www.gmdistrict.org/calendar, at the Grout Museum, 503 South St., or at any of the churches on the day of the tours. Children 12 and under are free.

Featured churches are Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 810 Kimball Ave.; St. Ansgar Lutheran Church, 1122 W. 11th St.; First Congregational Church, 608 W. Fourth St.; Blessed Sacrament Church, 650 Stephan Ave.; First Presbyterian Church, 505 Franklin St.; Jubilee UMC Resource Center, 1621 E. Fourth St.; St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 613 W. Fourth St; and Waterloo First United Methodist Church, 614 Randolph St.

“We’re always looking for innovative ways to raise funds,” Puhl explained. “Friends of the Grout Historic Houses is a group dedicated to historic preservation. Our fundraising efforts benefit the Snowden House and the Rensselaer Russell House Museum of the Grout Museum District. We strive to offer events consistent with our mission.”

Church members contacted to participate in the tours “were excited and more than willing to get involved. Some churches have been developing informational pamphlets and signage for their buildings, all kinds of things. They want visitors to feel welcome,” she said.

“There is a lot of pride in our community, and it’s amazing what you can learn when you dig a little bit into each church’s history.”

Blessed Sacrament’s star-shaped, modern architectural design is highlighted by three pairs of 26-foot stained glass windows depicting six of seven sacraments.

First Congregational Church has a 1979 52-rank Reuter organ and six stained-glass windows surrounding the sanctuary. Two larger stained-glass windows frame the back of the sanctuary.

First Presbyterian Church was built in 1923 with a 20- by 80-foot tower that once housed 10 carillon bells. There are 14 Gothic Revival leaded-glass windows and oak-beamed ceilings in the sanctuary.

Jubilee United Methodist Church is housed in an early 20th century building erected by members of Calvary Evangelical Church. Twelve pairs of symmetrical stained-glass windows surround the sanctuary.

St. Ansgar Lutheran Church reflects architectural details of Lutheran churches in Denmark. A boat hangs from the sanctuary ceiling in Danish tradition, and there are 10 stained-glass windows.

The original St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church structure was demolished in 1929, and work on the present church began. At the front, a screen contains six icons and the ceiling features a small, colorful dome.

Waterloo has been retained in the name of Waterloo First United Methodist Church because it was the first church established in Waterloo in June 1846. Dedicated in 1911, the present church has three-tiered window walls.

Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church is known for the statue of Christ mounted on the outside front wall facing Fourth Street. Inside the sanctuary, the domed wood ceiling and walls enhance eight Biblical-themed stained-glass windows.

Funds will be put to good use in maintaining the 19th century historic houses in the Grout Museum District, Puhl said. The Renneslaer Russell House and Snowden House are listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Built in 1861, the Victorian Italianate Russell House is the district’s largest artifact and has been restored to the 1890s. The Snowden house was built in 1881 by William Snowden.

“Upkeep on these houses is not inexpensive. We have to be creative and figure out ways to raise funds because maintenance is ongoing,” Puhl said. “Since they are on the National Register, repairs have to be done a certain way to meet guidelines.”