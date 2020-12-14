WATCH NOW: Grout 'Tea Party To-Go' kits create at-home fun for children

WATERLOO – A tea party – even for one – can send a child on a magical journey of wild imagination, especially when it comes in a box. The Grout Museum District’s “Tea Party To-Go” kits will be offered beginning Dec. 19, and will include a variety of activities and supplies, as well as tea to make the perfect cuppa.

“Tea time can be fun for kids. We had tea parties at the Snowden House, but with COVID, we’ve had to change the way we do things, so we came up with the idea for mini tea parties that a child can do at home,” said Brandon Ramirez, director of education.

Tea parties will have monthly themes and related activities. This month, the wintry theme is “Frozen,” and the kit includes a snowman craft and how to make an ornament, ice paint and play bingo, with all the supplies needed. There is a link to an online video where museum staff “join” the kids for the tea party, as well as walk children through their crafts and conduct a super-cold demonstration to quickly freeze a cup of tea. In addition to a treat and a 1-ounce serving of “O Christmas Tea,” instructions are provided on how to make tea, including the proper way to steep tea.