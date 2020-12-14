WATCH NOW: Grout 'Tea Party To-Go' kits create at-home fun for children

WATERLOO – A tea party – even for one – can send a child on a magical journey of wild imagination, especially when it comes in a box. The Grout Museum District’s “Tea Party To-Go” kits will be offered beginning Dec. 19, and will include a variety of activities and supplies, as well as tea to make the perfect cuppa.
“Tea time can be fun for kids. We had tea parties at the Snowden House, but with COVID, we’ve had to change the way we do things, so we came up with the idea for mini tea parties that a child can do at home,” said Brandon Ramirez, director of education.
Tea parties will have monthly themes and related activities. This month, the wintry theme is “Frozen,” and the kit includes a snowman craft and how to make an ornament, ice paint and play bingo, with all the supplies needed. There is a link to an online video where museum staff “join” the kids for the tea party, as well as walk children through their crafts and conduct a super-cold demonstration to quickly freeze a cup of tea. In addition to a treat and a 1-ounce serving of “O Christmas Tea,” instructions are provided on how to make tea, including the proper way to steep tea.
The tea-party-to-go concept has been well-received, Ramirez said. “We worked hard to make the parties and activities entertaining for kids. With everyone cooped up, the kit gives a sense of being at a party without having to go to a party. It’s also a fun activity parents can do with kids.
The “Frozen” kits will be offered until mid-January. There is a different-themed kit each month through June. Kits are created for a single child; multiple kits can be ordered through the store at www.groutmuseumdistrict.org. Kits can be purchased and picked up at the museum store, or delivered if local, and mailed if not local, Ramirez said. Each is $15.
Tea Cellar in Cedar Falls is providing teas for the kits.
“‘O Christmas Tea’ has been a favorite since we opened in 2016. It smells like Christmas when you open it, and there are red, white and green Christmas trees floating in the black tea. What kid wouldn’t think that was great? It lets kids live in magicland just a little longer,” said Justeen Hill, Tea Cellar co-owner.
Based on her own experience working with children, Hill said it was a “no-brainer” to participate in the tea party project “to make children’s lives a little sweeter. A tea party can bring families around the table and brings back the art of conversation as they wait for tea to be cool enough to drink.”
Hill will select a tea variety that best fits each month’s theme: “Black History,” available Jan. 16; “Hee Haw,” a cowboy-themed tea party available Feb. 20; “Irish Tea,” March 13; “Miss Spider,” based on David Kirk’s “Miss Spider” children’s book series, April 17; D & Tea,” playing off a “Dungeons & Dragons” theme, May 15; and “Wild Rumpus,” based on the youth series, June 19.
