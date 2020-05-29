WATCH NOW: Grout and Veterans museums to reopen Tuesday
WATERLOO — The Grout Museum District will reopen the Grout Museum of History and Science and the Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum for members only on Tuesday.

The museum will open to the general public on June 9. Hours will be Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Bluedorn Science Imaginarium and the Rensselaer Russell House Museum will remain temporarily closed.

Visitors will be required to wear masks, which will be available to purchase for $1 at the Museum Store. Hand sanitizer will be available at the Museum store and at stations throughout the building. Visitors are asked to maintain a 6-foot distance from others.

Science demonstrations will take place at 11 a.m., 1:30 and 3 p.m. daily at the museum. Exhibit spaces, general surfaces and science demonstration seating will be disinfected regularly throughout each day. The Planetarium will remain closed temporarily.

For more details, call 234-6357 or visit gmdistrict.org

