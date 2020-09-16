WATCH NOW: Gov. Kim Reynolds' press conference, Sept. 16, 2020

Reynolds said she hopes the closures in the six counties got people’s attention regarding the seriousness of the pandemic and the need to follow safety guidelines.

“Now that we’ve seen the trends come down,” she said, “they know that we’re serious about enforcement and following the guidelines of the emergency health declaration.

“We’ll continue to monitor the counties. But in addition to that, we’ve streamlined the enforcement process,” she said.

Due process, she said, had been taking weeks. It will now happen in a week’s time, she said.

“We can go in, we can continue to do education, we can give them a little warning, and if they don’t do what they’re supposed to do, then we will take the next step, which is to fine and to shut them down.

“My goal — since we can do that in a more timely manner — we need to punish the bad actors and not the ones that are doing it right,” she added. “I didn’t have the luxury of doing that with the spike in cases that we’ve seen.

“Since then, we’ve refined the process. We believe we can now do that moving forward.”