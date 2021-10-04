WATCH NOW: Good gourd! Cedar Valley pumpkin crop ripe for the picking

Hello, gourd-geous!

Bright orange, saucy red, ghostly white – pumpkins are a sign that it’s time to carve out some fun. Pumpkin patches are ripe for picking and farmers’ markets and grocery stores are carrying their weight in fall’s favorite vegetable for jack-o’-lanterns, autumn décor and dessert-making.

The harvest is turning out to be a good one for local growers, in spite of dry conditions and spates of heavy rain. Iowa ranks 27th on the list of pumpkin acres harvested, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Rick and Julie Kiefer, owners of Kiefer Farms, 4881 Texas St., Waterloo, are enjoying a fine pumpkin season so far. The weather has been good for their crop.

“We plant four to five acres in pumpkins each year. Actually, pumpkins prefer hot and dry weather, and we’ve had rain at opportune times, and we irrigate. We’ve had to irrigate only a couple of times this year. The pumpkins are really good sized and solid,” said Julie.

Growing pumpkins has been a proud tradition for 59 years at the fourth-generation Kiefer Farms, the first pumpkin farm in Waterloo. They began lining up pumpkins of all shapes and sizes in their yard around mid-September because interest is high.

Rick usually plants seven different varieties of all shapes, sizes and colors, including tried-and-true varieties and a handful of new hybrids each year. For carving jack-o-lanterns, Rick said customers “are looking toward the bigger varieties, such as ‘Magic Lantern,’” a globe-shaped pumpkin averaging 16 to 24 pounds. “Zeus,” a large, round, dark orange pumpkin that can weigh as much as 30 pounds is another popular choice, Julie said.

Kiefer also sells pie pumpkins, varieties of squash, mums, cornstalk bundles and bales of hay. Family activities include a haunted walk, hayrides, haunted house and animal nursery.

Dave Meyers, owner of Heartland Farms, 5111 Osage Road, a mile north of Elk Run Heights, said he expects to harvest 6,000 to 8,000 pumpkins this fall. “I have 10 acres planted in pumpkins and eight of those acres I irrigated this year. I ended up with healthy plants and plenty of pumpkins, and I didn’t have any field loss,” he explained.

Heartland Farms offers has a variety of family activities through Oct. 31, including Scarecrow’s Haunted Barn, a haunted corn field, tree house tube slide, Punkin Playland, hayrides, farm animals and the Punkinator that blasts pie-sized pumpkins against an old school bus.

He grows 20 or more varieties of varying sizes from carvers that weigh in about 30 pounds to sugar pumpkins with soft, dense flesh for dessert-making, and specialty pumpkins that “can fit in the palm of your hand. And at the other end, “We have some pumpkins that weigh near 100 pounds.” He also grows squash, including butternut and acorn, and decorative gourds.

The pumpkin-carving tradition came from the Irish custom of carving jack-o’-lanterns out of turnips and potatoes and lighting them with embers to chase away evil spirits. Irish immigrants brought the custom to America in the 1800s and began using pumpkins.

“People are interested in different colors and shapes. You’ve got some traditional orange pumpkins that are perfect for carving, and some that are destined for the front steps,” Meyers said.

Color selections can range from the classic shades of jack-o’-lantern orange for carvers to white, tan, pink, green, rouge red, blue, brilliant red and stripes. Shapes are rotund, flat, round, pear and tall. Some skins are smooth; others are warty or mottled. Some ribs are flat and elongated; others are deeply carved.

“This year the big thing is stacking squatty pumpkins,” Julie Kiefer said. Her customers are stacking pumpkins in contrasting colors which can be displayed on the ground surrounded by colorful mums, or stacked in urn flower pots.

How long a carved pumpkin will last outdoors “depends on the weather and how warm it is — usually two to five days,” she said. You can pick a pumpkin early and store it in a cool dry place – out of sunlight – until ready to carve. Then do your carving about a week before Halloween.

“And if there’s a cold snap make sure the pumpkin doesn’t freeze, because when it thaws, it will rot. You can cover it outdoors with a sheet or something other than plastic.” Plastic traps moisture and can cause the pumpkin to deteriorate more quickly.

Uncarved pumpkins can last one month or much longer if kept out of the sun and away from moisture and freezing temperatures.

For more information and details about Halloween happenings:

