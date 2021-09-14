WATCH NOW: Go at your own pace on Sunday's Cedar Valley Urban Farm Crawl

“People love new ideas, and we’re excited to freshen things up and make it fun and playful and appealing. There’s new energy and a new look, and we’re using lots of different ways to publicize it and get it in the hands of people,” said Jodie Huegerich, UNI Local Food Program manager.

The CVRFFN is a coalition of individuals, food and farm businesses, UNI Local Food Program, Northeast Iowa Food Bank, Iowa State University Extension & Outreach and other community organizations and leaders. The goal is to work together to positively impact the local food system and make it easier to find sources of locally grown food. A new website, www.cvfarmfoodnetwork.org, has been launched.

“Local food is at the heart of so many of our favorite seasonal memories, from going to an apple orchard with our family to buying local honey for baking and visiting the local farmer’s market or a local farm like Hansen’s Dairy. We want people to ‘Grow.Eat.Play.’ with local food and make memories,” said Huegerich.

The program adds the fun element, she said, and encourages people to support local food producers, farmers’ markets, orchards, restaurants, bakeries, coffee shops, breweries and grocers.

