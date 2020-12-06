WATCH NOW: 'Glorious Brass' concert is free holiday treat from Waterloo-Cedar Falls symphony

CEDAR FALLS – Rich, bright and warm, the sound of big brass is a traditional treat for holiday music lovers.
On Dec. 12, the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra will give the gift of “Glorious Brass” in a free virtual premiere featuring Baroque and holiday brass favorites and a few surprises. The prerecorded program begins at 7 p.m. on the wcfsymphony Facebook page and YouTube channel.
“This concert is really going to reflect the things we learned from recording our first concert earlier this year, ‘Beethoven 250.’ We’ve never done anything like this before. The learning curve has been huge,” said Pauline Barrett Artistic Director Jason Weinberger.
“‘Glorious Brass’ is a great concert. People will be pleased and impressed by what we have to offer.”
The 12-member brass ensemble was recorded on the Great Hall stage in a series of sessions at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center in Cedar Falls. Musicians were spaced 10 feet apart, but the distance didn’t hamper recording because brass instruments have the volume to effectively carry sound, Weinberger said.
“We make a point of helping listeners feel what it’s like to hear brass in the great acoustics of the Gallagher, and there are surprises in the way we filmed things and the pieces of music we chose to mix it up a bit. I think we’ve been able to communicate that with anybody watching at home.”
The program will include Leroy Anderson’s “Sleigh Ride,” the “Hallelujah Chorus” from Handel’s “The Messiah,” movements from “The Nutcracker,” an arrangement of “Silent Night” and several stand-out pieces from the brass repertoire. While the concert airs, a live chat option will be available.
A series of digital events will lead up to the concert, such as behind-the-scenes glimpses, bonus downloads and more, which will be posted on Facebook and YouTube.
“There also will be interviews with the musicians talking about their history with the symphony and how they’ve been coping with COVID-19,” Weinberger said.
The orchestra is making a year-end push for financial support through the “Ready to Play” campaign, said Executive Director Richard Frevert.
“We’ve experienced considerable loss in ticket revenue. We want to make sure we come out of this on solid financial footing and can continue through the rest of the current season offering free online content as a service to the community,” he said.
Patrons and the public are being asked to make a special gift of $100 or more (in addition to Annual Fund contributions) to support the Ready to Play campaign. Gifts may be made by visiting wcfsymphony.org/support-us, calling 273-3373 or mailing a check to wcfsymphony, Gallagher Bluedorn PAC #17, Cedar Falls, IA 50614.
Frevert and Weinberger said they are eagerly anticipating the symphony’s “re-emergence” with live outdoor performances in late spring and summer, with plans for an all-orchestral concert in June, followed by a July 4th patriotic show at the RiverLoop Amphitheatre in downtown Waterloo and in Waverly, and a late summer concert.
“With vaccines available, by next fall we may be able to get back to a normal season – whatever ‘normal’ will look like then,” Frevert said.
