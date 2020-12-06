WATCH NOW: 'Glorious Brass' concert is free holiday treat from Waterloo-Cedar Falls symphony

CEDAR FALLS – Rich, bright and warm, the sound of big brass is a traditional treat for holiday music lovers.

On Dec. 12, the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra will give the gift of “Glorious Brass” in a free virtual premiere featuring Baroque and holiday brass favorites and a few surprises. The prerecorded program begins at 7 p.m. on the wcfsymphony Facebook page and YouTube channel.

“This concert is really going to reflect the things we learned from recording our first concert earlier this year, ‘Beethoven 250.’ We’ve never done anything like this before. The learning curve has been huge,” said Pauline Barrett Artistic Director Jason Weinberger.

“‘Glorious Brass’ is a great concert. People will be pleased and impressed by what we have to offer.”

The 12-member brass ensemble was recorded on the Great Hall stage in a series of sessions at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center in Cedar Falls. Musicians were spaced 10 feet apart, but the distance didn’t hamper recording because brass instruments have the volume to effectively carry sound, Weinberger said.