WATCH NOW: Gary Kelley Pop-Up Gallery to sell artist's original artworks during holidays

CEDAR FALLS – Passersby have been peeking in the windows at 226 Main St. for several days as artwork was mounted on walls and easels, leaving them to wonder what new store would be opening soon.

Mystery solved: It’s a pop-up gallery featuring original artwork by nationally known artist and illustrator Gary Kelley, opening Friday. It will remain open for just one month – until Christmas Eve.

“This artwork probably spans 40 years or more of my career,” said Kelley. Nearly 90 original pieces are available for purchase, including paintings, pastels, monotypes and mixed media.

For the public wanting to meet Kelley, the artist will be working on a painting in the gallery space on Friday and, on occasion, beyond that date.

Gallery hours are noon to 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays, noon to 8 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Hours on Christmas Eve are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. On Mondays and Tuesdays, it is open by appointment only.

Book illustrations, magazine art, personal projects and other pieces will be sold. Shoppers and Kelley aficionados will find art that appeared on the cover and in the pages of Rolling Stone, Entertainment Weekly and Texas Monthly magazines, among other publications.

There are illustrations of Jim Morrison, Billie Holiday and other celebrities, including a Boston Globe piece featuring Babe Ruth with a golf club.

Art from a series as the official artist for the 2002 Kentucky Derby will be available, as well as a piece titled “Saturday Night Cleaver,” which was cover art for the popular game series, “How to Host a Murder.” Original poster art will be sold, created for local and national organizations, as well as artwork from collaborations with the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra on Antonin Dvorak and Gustav Holst’s “The Planets.”

Kelley has illustrated numerous picture books and original art from those books, including “Rip Van Winkle” and “When Soldiers Sing,” are available to purchase.

Exclusive framed artwork also will be sold.

“About 80% of these pieces were really fun to do. That’s a big part of my career – the jobs I’ve taken are based on how much I wanted to do the project, not the pay. The budget was not as important as the subject matter,” he explained.

Kelley’s pop-up gallery is a natural extension of his daughter Cydney’s work this past year to curate and catalog his collection. A website was launched last year that currently includes more than 300 artworks for sale. New pieces, unavailable on the site, are featured in the pop-up gallery.

“I enjoyed going through Dad’s work. I could remember when he was working on some of the pieces. I had to teach myself a lot about creating a website,” said Cydney, an Emmy award-winning TV writer.

She had returned home during the coronavirus pandemic and decided to embark on the project. Dale and Paula Schrad provided easels and hangers for the pop-up, and the Hearst Center for the Arts, provide table-top easels. Jon Van Allen did the lighting.

Kelley was inducted into the Society of Illustrators in New York Hall of Fame in 2007 and holds more than 30 gold and silver medals. A University of Northern Iowa graduate, the artist’s work has been recognized in New York and Los Angeles Illustrators’ Exhibitions.

For an appointment, email GKwebsiteinquiries@gmail.com. Visit www.garykelleyart.com to explore a sampling of Gary’s work.

