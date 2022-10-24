CEDAR FALLS – Modest. Humble. Genius.

Those are a few words used to describe renowned illustrator and Cedar Falls artist Gary Kelley. Documentary filmmaker David O’Shields goes a step further in his praise, describing Kelley as “a national treasure.”

O’Shields explores the artist’s successful and prolific career in “Gary Kelley – The Film,” a documentary which premieres at 7 p.m. Friday at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center on the University of Northern Iowa campus. The event is free and open to the public; RSVP at foundation.uni.edu/GKfilm.

Kelley is the classic Midwesterner — “self-effacing with a strong work ethic,” said O’Shields.

You may not recognize his name but, chances are, you’ve noticed his work – including murals of celebrated authors at Barnes & Noble stores nationwide that may be some of his most widely seen endeavors.

Kelley has done illustrations for Rolling Stone, Atlantic Monthly, Playboy, Time, Entertainment Weekly and North American Review. His works picture stars from Bob Dylan and Johnny Cash to Bruce Springsteen, Keith Richards, Nina Simone and Madonna. He has created artwork for the Winter Olympics, Super Bowl, National Basketball Association, Kentucky Derby and numerous clients around the country.

“Gary is the most decorated illustrator in the U.S., with 29 gold and silver medals from the Society of Illustrators. He was inducted into the Society’s Hall of Fame, and he’s the greatest living illustrator in the last half of the 20th century and first decades of the 21st century,” O’Shields said.

Kelley has lectured and presented seminars at the Smithsonian and Corcoran galleries in Washington, D.C., the Rhode Island School of Design and the Chicago Art Institute. He’s had one-man shows in numerous art museums and galleries, including the Pablo Neruda Cultural Center in Paris. His work has won awards in New York, Los Angeles, Tokyo, Paris and Italy.

Then there are the artist’s innovative collaborations with Jason Weinberger and the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra over the past 15 years, including last year’s extraordinary “Bach and the Blues,” a concert of Bach cello suites and Robert Johnson blues with a backdrop of 40 Kelley illustrations.

Kelley has illustrated more than 30 picture books for readers of all ages. “The Harlem Hellfighters” was named by the New York Times as one of the 10 best picture books in 2014. In the last two years, he has written and illustrated two graphic novels with a third on the drawing board.

His award-winning illustrations have promoted College Hill Arts Festival for more than 40 years. He donates artwork to charitable groups too numerous to name and creates public artwork, commissioned paintings and murals — including the block-long mural splashed on the Google Data Center in Council Bluffs.

Kelley also serves on the faculty of the Illustration Academy in Kansas City, Mo., Richmond, Va., Sarasota, Fla. and San Francisco.

“Gary could have made his home on either East or West Coast, but he chose to remain close to his Iowa roots. Art students make pilgrimages to his Cedar Falls studio to talk to him, learn from him and see him work,” O’Shields explained.

He wants viewers in Iowa and across the country to “understand and appreciate Gary’s extraordinary contribution to our collective culture. This is why I made the film.”

With partner Tristan Bennett, O’Shields embarked on the film project in 2014, after receiving an Iowa humanities grant. They camped out in Kelley’s loft studio for hours, “capturing him on film, watching him work, listening to him talk about his art and his life. In 2015, I sat down with the family – his wife, Linda, and daughter and son, Cydney and Kyle.” O’Shields also interviewed people who have known and worked with the artist over the years.

O’Shields’ interviews are casual, relaxed conversations.

“I love to talk to people, but listening is the most important skill. It’s all integral to telling Gary’s story, supported by family photos, pieces he’s created,” he explained.

An unpretentious man, the Algona-born Kelley said making the documentary “wasn’t my idea. I love my projects, my work, what I’m doing. But it’s about the drawing board, the easel, the ideas, and concepts and art history. It’s not about me.”

He keeps regular hours, climbing the stairs up to his downtown studio to settle in, draw, and paint or immerse himself in research on topics he’s curious about. Kelley is old school – there’s no computer or smart phone at his fingertips to Google a subject. He prefers libraries and books – including his wall of shelves that overflow with a vast collection.

“Research involves the subject matter I’m working on, and it also involves my addiction to art history and different styles of art I’ve tried to absorb. I like variety and telling a story visually the way I want to tell it. It makes it fun,” explained Kelley, who studied graphic design at the University of Northern Iowa.

He began his professional career in 1967 in the design department at Rath Packing Co. and later as art director for Hellman Associates in Waterloo, where he earned a reputation as one of the nation’s most creative and productive illustrators.

O’Shields and Bennett worked on the film for three years before grant funding ran out.

“Then COVID hit and everything was put on hold,” O’Shields said. “A year ago, I drew a line in the sand and said, ‘I’m going to get this done.’”

O’Shields also credits the UNI Foundation’s Hillery Oberle, assistant vice president for strategy, communications and campaigns, for “championing this project.”

Although the film is “complete,” Bennett said, “we’ll be doing final edits right down to the last minute before the premiere. After it’s over, we’ll tweak some more. It’s an equal effort between us, in terms of final design.”

The film will be screened at schools, museums and cultural organizations in Black Hawk County. Kelley expects to be present at some screenings and lead discussions. In addition, O’Shields is working with Iowa Public Television to secure statewide broadcast and make the work available to university art departments throughout the U.S.