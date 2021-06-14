WATCH NOW: Garden gates open for Saturday tour to benefit Grout historic homes

The tall, gnarled tree trunk standing at the corner of Tracy Grandy and Patrick Ashwood’s backyard garden is draped in trumpet vine and wrapped in orange honeysuckle in full bloom. Most homeowners would have taken down what remains of the old elm tree years ago, but the couple kept it “because we got married beneath it,” said Ashwood.
For 20 years, they have worked to create a pesticide-free, wildlife-welcoming environment filled with multiple gardens. Each year, a little more lawn is transformed into garden space, said Grandy.
Their garden is one of seven gardens that will be open to the public Saturday for the 2021 Garden Tours, presented by Friends of the Grout Historic Homes. The tour is from 1 to 5 p.m., and participants can few the gardens in any order.
Tickets are $10 and available at https://www.groutmuseumdistrict.org/calendar/garden-tours-2021-D06192021.aspx. Presenting sponsors are Koch Construction and Matthias Landscaping.
Proceeds will support maintenance and upkeep of the 1861 Italianate Rensselaer Russell House Museum and the Snowden House, an Italianate Victorian home built in 1881. Both houses are listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
In addition to the Grandy-Ashwood garden, featured gardens are Mary and Jeff Schwake, 930 Sheridan Road; Clyde Franklin and Rita Young, 411 Westbourne Road; Ron Miller and Don Hastings, 1135 Independence Ave.; Joyce and Reynold Erdmann, 7066 LaPorte Road, Washburn; Randy and Ginny Platte, 2042 North Elk Run Road; and the Cedar Valley Arboretum and Botanic Garden, 1927 E. Orange Road.
Gardening is “relaxing and therapeutic” said Grandy, a master gardener who recently completed her certificate in horticulture therapy. Gardening enriches both the soil and the soul, allowing people to dream, take risks and make mistakes.
“Sometimes things don’t work out, and that’s OK. Most of my garden has come from friends – someone digging something up and sharing it, and I share a lot from my garden, too,” she explained.
Shade plants, including bloodwort and Solomon’s seal, thrive beneath a large maple, while vegetable and herb gardens yield edible rewards. A pollinator garden is the latest addition, with milkweed to support the monarch butterfly’s life cycle.
Grandy recommends beginning gardeners “start small with a manageable garden, then expand as you learn more and fall in love with it.”
There’s no such thing as “small” at Randy and Ginny Platte’s Twin Rocks Farm, once named “the prettiest farm in Iowa” by Our Iowa magazine, and where Randy grew up. Expansive gardens wrap around the farmhouse, which also showcases nearly 350 pots of colorful annuals, many displayed on pedestals. “About 90% of the annuals we seed-start ourselves,” Randy said.
There are several hundred varieties of hostas, numerous peonies, including a sunshine-yellow Itoh peony that has thrived for years. The Plattes built three ponds because “water gives the garden serenity, and birds love it to,” Randy said.
While he enjoys growing a variety of colorful annuals, his favorite is the Supertunia “Vista Bubblegum,” a vigorous true pink petunia that grows by leaps and bounds in a season.
Watering, admittedly, can be a chore, but Randy looks forward to making the rounds each evening. “This is our own private, peaceful world. It’s how we relax. Gardening never gets old.”
Whimsical sculptures and metal art punctuates the Mary and Jeff Schwake garden, which also features a koi pond, two relaxing settings for lounging and entertaining, and numerous pots and planters of annuals intermingling with perennials.
A koi pond is the focal point in the Franklin-Young garden, also the setting for a wide variety of hostas. The Miller-Hastings garden has evolved over 46 years and features array of ferns and hostas, unique architectural features, hanging plants and gazing balls.
Collections highlight the Reynold’s gardens, including antique registers, lightning rods, swings and benches, a Snow White house built for a granddaughter, trains and three ponds filled with koi and goldfish.
The 40-acre Cedar Valley Arboretum and Botanic Garden features a Stout daylily collection, giant topiary structures using thousands of bedding plants, water features and a children’s garden.