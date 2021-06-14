WATCH NOW: Garden gates open for Saturday tour to benefit Grout historic homes

The tall, gnarled tree trunk standing at the corner of Tracy Grandy and Patrick Ashwood’s backyard garden is draped in trumpet vine and wrapped in orange honeysuckle in full bloom. Most homeowners would have taken down what remains of the old elm tree years ago, but the couple kept it “because we got married beneath it,” said Ashwood.

For 20 years, they have worked to create a pesticide-free, wildlife-welcoming environment filled with multiple gardens. Each year, a little more lawn is transformed into garden space, said Grandy.

Their garden is one of seven gardens that will be open to the public Saturday for the 2021 Garden Tours, presented by Friends of the Grout Historic Homes. The tour is from 1 to 5 p.m., and participants can few the gardens in any order.

Tickets are $10 and available at https://www.groutmuseumdistrict.org/calendar/garden-tours-2021-D06192021.aspx. Presenting sponsors are Koch Construction and Matthias Landscaping.

Proceeds will support maintenance and upkeep of the 1861 Italianate Rensselaer Russell House Museum and the Snowden House, an Italianate Victorian home built in 1881. Both houses are listed on the National Register of Historic Places.