WATCH NOW: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center receives $1 million gift toward $14.5 million renovation project

When the original performing arts center was being built, the budget required trimming the facility’s wish list, Carignan recalled. Rather than sacrifice the Great Hall’s 1,600-seat capacity for a smaller auditorium, the decision was made to cut patron spaces, restrooms, catering and storage.

“Usually the first response is to shrink the number of seats, go for a smaller hall. If not for Ed Gallagher and Howard Jones prioritizing what was important, that might have happened. But a 900-seat Great Hall wasn’t economically viable in this market.”

The late Jones, a UNI professor emeritus who directed the UNI Artist Series program for 31 seasons before retiring in 1991, was an early advocate for the facility.

The $14.5 million renovation and expansion returns the focus to patron services. “It’s an opportunity for us to elevate the overall experience and to match the an evening of quality entertainment or a great performance with the social aspects of having an evening out, and the amenities that patrons appreciate,” Carignan explained.

Presently, the center lacks the ability to host donor and sponsor events or meet-and-greets before or after shows, which reduces revenue streams and impacts the ability to cross-program with the School of Music and other university and public entities.