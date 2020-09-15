WATCH NOW: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center receives $1 million gift toward $14.5 million renovation project

CEDAR FALLS – The Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center has received a $1 million gift from the family foundation whose name is already on the building. The Gallagher Family Foundation has pledged $1 million toward the estimated $14.5 million renovation of the center.
Located on the University of Northern Iowa campus, the performing arts center is now 20 years old.
“When the late Ed and Cathy Gallagher gave their original gift toward a performing arts center at UNI, they envisioned a facility that would serve as a beacon for arts and music — a cultural center that would enrich the quality of life across the Cedar Valley and the state of Iowa,” said UNI President Mark Nook.
The GBPAC’s Great Hall will be renamed the “Catherine Cassidy Gallagher Great Hall,” in tribute to Cathy Gallagher, an alumna of the University of Northern Iowa. The Gallagher Family Foundation, led by Ed and Cathy’s children and grandchildren, continues the family’s philanthropic legacy today.
“My parents believed that support of the arts in our community was a continuing responsibility,” said Edward J. Gallagher III, president of the Gallagher Family Foundation. “The Gallagher Family Foundation is making this gift to ensure that a great place for the performing arts and community and university gatherings can be made even better.”
The $23 million, 100,000-square-feet performing arts center opened in 2000 and has become a regional attraction, in addition to serving as a home for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra and a resource for students at the UNI School of Music
The facility features three state-of-the-art concert halls that provide flexibility in hosting large-scale productions such as Broadway shows as well as more intimate performances. The Great Hall seats 1,600 and offers state-of-the-art theater technology and stellar acoustics.
The nearby Davis Hall, a 300-seat acoustically excellent hall, and the cathedral-like 125-seat Jebe Organ Hall, with its $500,000 hand-crafted pipe organ, round out the venues. A soaring glass-walled lobby welcomes visitors.
It was originally intended to host 150 events annually and serve 12,000-14,000 guests. Today, the center hosts more than 600 events annually and serves more than 115,000 guests, an actual usage nearly 10 times the initial projection.
“The Gallagher Bluedorn has become a cultural centerpiece of the Cedar Valley since its opening,” said Steve Carignan, executive director of the Gallagher Bluedorn. “Each year this facility has showcased the world’s finest artists, ensembles of the UNI School of Music, the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony and many other events and educational programs. The success of the facility is a direct result of the support the Gallaghers and other donors have provided the center since its inception.”
When the original performing arts center was being built, the budget required trimming the facility’s wish list, Carignan recalled. Rather than sacrifice the Great Hall’s 1,600-seat capacity for a smaller auditorium, the decision was made to cut patron spaces, restrooms, catering and storage.
“Usually the first response is to shrink the number of seats, go for a smaller hall. If not for Ed Gallagher and Howard Jones prioritizing what was important, that might have happened. But a 900-seat Great Hall wasn’t economically viable in this market.”
The late Jones, a UNI professor emeritus who directed the UNI Artist Series program for 31 seasons before retiring in 1991, was an early advocate for the facility.
The $14.5 million renovation and expansion returns the focus to patron services. “It’s an opportunity for us to elevate the overall experience and to match the an evening of quality entertainment or a great performance with the social aspects of having an evening out, and the amenities that patrons appreciate,” Carignan explained.
Presently, the center lacks the ability to host donor and sponsor events or meet-and-greets before or after shows, which reduces revenue streams and impacts the ability to cross-program with the School of Music and other university and public entities.
Interior improvements include a secured coat room, modern restrooms and a multipurpose room for performances, sponsor and patron events, private dinners and before-and-after show gatherings. In addition, there will be improved seating and concessions. New administrative offices will be part of a new second level addition connected to the existing balcony level. A roof terrace at the balcony level also is planned.
An elegant patron lounge is planned and a new box office will be handled like a concierge service, Carignan said.
Overall, there will be 15,000 square feet of new and renovated space. “We’ll also be doing a lot of reallocating of space during the renovation process,” Carignan said, adding that the expansion and renovation will be completed in three phases.
Exterior upgrades will include relieving congestion on the entry drive by adding an additional drive lane near the building’s main entry. A new entry plaza will allow patrons to use the drop-off lane to its full potential as well as create an outdoor space for events.
“We are very appreciative of the Gallagher family for their continued support of both our university and the Cedar Valley,” Nook said. “Just like the Gallagher Bluedorn and the performances it hosts, this gift is an inspiration to our community. The renovated Gallagher Bluedorn will continue to strengthen and inspire UNI and the Cedar Valley for decades to come.”
The Gallagher Family Foundation’s gift was made to the University of Northern Iowa through the UNI Foundation. For more information about the UNI Foundation, visit uni-foundation.org.
