WATCH NOW: Full-size railroad track on display at Gilbertville Depot

But that doesn’t mean the depot is without artifacts. Along the restored brick walls of the structure’s original “freight room” are enlarged photos of the WCF&N freight cars and trolleys along the historic streets of Black Hawk County.

And between two wooden luggage carts from the late 1800s sits a railway velocipede, a three-wheeled handcar that was operated by pedals. The vehicle was mainly used for inspections.

The lobby, ticket office and waiting room are still intact as well as a large room called the “Power House” that stored electrical equipment and transformers.

“They were ahead of their time. They were ‘green’ even before the term,” he said.

The WCF&N became inactive in 1975, and the abandoned rail line was ideal for the first large rails to trails project in Iowa. Dick Young, Bob Buckmaster, Carl Bluedorn and Rick Young formed the Old Interurban Trail Inc. for the purpose of buying the old WCF&N’s “Cedar Valley Road.” The line had been abandoned by the Illinois Central Gulf Railroad.