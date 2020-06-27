WATCH NOW: Friendship Village nurses battled virus, isolation, emotions

Contreras also felt ostracized by some not working in the COVID unit.

"I'm a really social person," she said. "I find it really hard to just isolate myself from everybody.

"Just the sense of loneliness is what affected me besides being away from my son," she added. "Is this how it's going to be for a long time? Can I start to come around people? Are people even going to want to be around me at this point?"

Contreras noted the nurses were often the source of communication between patients and their family members outside the building. Their support kept her going.

"Every single family member I talked to was very grateful, and they never failed to let us know that every time they were on the phone," she said. "They would ask, 'Do you need something?' and 'Is there something we can get you guys?'"

Kelsey Baxter

Kelsey Baxter said the strong sense of community between Friendship Village staff and the residents provided welcome support during difficult times. But it also amplified losses.

"I see the people I take care of more than I see my own family, so it's hard not to build relationships and bond with these people," she said. "They look forward to seeing you.