WATCH NOW: Friendship Village nurses battled virus, isolation, emotions

First in the Courier's "Voices from the Pandemic" series featuring various stories of how people have endured the pandemic.
WATERLOO -- Remi Cehic hadn't felt such despair since living in a Bosnian war zone.
Those feelings resurfaced as the director of nursing and her colleagues at Waterloo's Friendship Village retirement community struggled to care for residents during a novel coronavirus outbreak.
"The most difficult moment and the darkest moment was just the sense of that internal panic and despair and fear that we are doomed and everybody's going to die," Cehic recalled. "Coming from a place where I was in a war, in a refugee camp … it brought back a lot of those memories, where you just feel helpless.
"As a nurse, your first duty is to do everything you can to help your patient, to help your residents," she added. "Just to have that feeling that you're no longer able to do that was very hard."
Cehic led a dedicated team of nurses who volunteered to work in the COVID-19 unit at the long-term care facility, moving onto campus away from their spouses, children, and friends.
Four of the nurses interviewed for this story spent long hours caring for patients whose own families were unable to be at their bedsides. Two became infected themselves. All of them felt the loss when residents they'd grown to know lost their battles with the disease.
"That's what makes long-term care so unique," said Sherry Turner, the center's director of compliance and education. "At the hospital they have a patient for a number of days and they don't have that relationship. These guys have spent years building a relationship with this person.
"The emotional toll on these ladies — not only the physical and the long hours and the sickness and everything — the emotional toll was losing loved ones or being worried that they were going to lose them," she said.
Jackie Noble
Jackie Noble was one of the first nurses to volunteer for the COVID unit at the start of the outbreak but struggled with moving away from home.
"The first day when I realized that I probably wasn't going to go home for a while I did become a little emotional about it," Noble said. "I left my daughters and my husband, and just the uncertainty of when I was going to see them again.
"I FaceTimed with them a lot, talked to them on a daily basis on the phone. It wasn't the same. I would occasionally go and sit in the driveway and talk to my husband. On the bad days I wanted to hug them and kiss them, but I couldn't, but it was still nice to see them."
Long-term care centers across the country were among the hardest hit by the pandemic, and Friendship Village was no exception. Some 29 employees and 26 residents at Friendship Village tested positive for COVID-19 between April and the end of May.
Ten residents died of complications from the virus.
"We had a couple of co-workers who were hospitalized so we were very worried about them," Noble said. "We were worried about our residents. It took a very physical, emotional and mental toll. You were just exhausted every day and worried about everybody."
She recalled tough moments — holding up an iPad so a resident who wasn't going to survive could talk to her daughter — offset by the joy of hugging a patient who overcame her illness.
Noble contracted a "mild case" of the virus, which temporarily robbed her of her sense of taste.
Yael Contreras
Yael Contreras said she was grateful for the ability to live on campus while she cared for patients because her 2-year-old son was born prematurely and has low immunity.
"It was the hardest thing I've ever done," she said. "But it was never an option to put him before my selfishness of wanting to be around him."
But the nurse struggled daily with feelings of isolation and the fear of catching the virus herself.
"I worried that I possibly already had it and didn't know that I had it and possibly giving it to (my son)," she added. "I worried about getting it. With it being so unpredictable, I worried that even though I'm helping I wouldn't be OK."
Contreras also felt ostracized by some not working in the COVID unit.
"I'm a really social person," she said. "I find it really hard to just isolate myself from everybody.
"Just the sense of loneliness is what affected me besides being away from my son," she added. "Is this how it's going to be for a long time? Can I start to come around people? Are people even going to want to be around me at this point?"
Contreras noted the nurses were often the source of communication between patients and their family members outside the building. Their support kept her going.
"Every single family member I talked to was very grateful, and they never failed to let us know that every time they were on the phone," she said. "They would ask, 'Do you need something?' and 'Is there something we can get you guys?'"
Kelsey Baxter
Kelsey Baxter said the strong sense of community between Friendship Village staff and the residents provided welcome support during difficult times. But it also amplified losses.
"I see the people I take care of more than I see my own family, so it's hard not to build relationships and bond with these people," she said. "They look forward to seeing you.
"The people … that you care for for a long period of time, you watched them pass away and their family members not being able to come in and see them, and having to try to be there for them as they take their last breaths."
Unlike hospital settings, regulations did allow limited family members to enter long-term care facilities during end-of-life situations. But some family members, many most at-risk themselves, made the tough choice to stay outside.
"As a nurse caring for multiple people with the virus, it's difficult to be there for somebody all the time," Baxter said. "But you want to try to be there for them when they take their last breaths so they have somebody and they're not passing away by themselves."
Baxter, who shared an apartment on-site with Cehic and Noble, said the women leaned on each other during the darkest times.
"I felt strong through a lot of it, but you can only be strong for so long in that situation, and you kind of breakdown," she said. "I think we all had a moment, several moments, where it was just like you've got to cry it out, and it felt so good. Sometimes you've just got to let it go."
Turning the corner
Friendship Village moved out of its state-designated "outbreak" status and has gone more than a month without any new reported cases on campus. The center is preparing to ease some restrictions, but staff continues to encourage vigilance.
"It's not over," Baxter said. "So it is important to be proactive, washing your hands and wearing masks and keeping your distance in public."
President and CEO Lisa Gates said she's been proud of her entire staff during the crisis, noting many departments were asked to perform duties they'd never done before.
"I was certain my team would step up and do everything that was necessary," Gates said. "They came through as expected, and I was incredibly proud and honored and thankful for their commitment."
Cehic, who also contracted COVID-19 while doing her job, and the other nurses all recounted bright spots during the outbreak: getting word that all the test results from Lakeview Landing came back negative; seeing a formerly ill patient walking in the hall; lots of food provided by family members; and seeing everyone work in unison from management on down.
"I was really impressed by how much our community stepped up together," Cehic said. "Everybody just came together and helped out.
"It was very dark times … but the good always outweighs the bad," she added. "You get to believe in humanity again."
