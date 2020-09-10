WATCH NOW: Frank Lloyd Wright, Buffalo Bill part of history immersion for retired UNI prof

“I’ve visited Mason City numerous times over the years, and I can remember when the bank and hotel were in just terrible shape, just about gone,” Behrens said. The architectural treasures were rescued and restored through efforts of Mason City’s preservation volunteers, scholars and the public.

The world’s last remaining hotel designed by Wright was reopened for guests in 2011 as the Historic Park Inn Hotel after an $18 million restoration. Wright was commissioned in 1909 to design the Prairie-style building. It originally opened in 1920 and closed in the 1920s, undergoing several remodels before standing vacant for years. In 2005, the Wright on the Park group was formed to save the structure.

“They’ve brought everything back in such a beautiful way,” Behrens said.

The restored Stockman House, completed by Wright in 1908, is now a museum. In addition, Mason City is home to the Rock Crest/Rock Glen neighborhood, described by Behrens as “a cluster of Prairie School houses in a scenic landscape setting that was planned by architect Walter Burley Griffin,” who was a Wright associate. As recently as 2017, Conde Naste Traveler named Mason City one of its best 20 cities for architecture lovers.