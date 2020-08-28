WATCH NOW: Fragrant tulips make 'scents' in the spring garden

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If the scent of spring could be bottled into a perfume, it would mingle fragrances of crabapples, lilacs, lilies of the valley, peonies, early roses, Koreanspice viburnum, hyacinth, mock orange, magnolia and freshly dug good earth.

Add tulips to that list. There are a surprising number of tulips that are delightfully, deliciously fragrant. Usually scented tulips are early spring cultivars, blooming in April, although there are a few mid-season bloomers that are both scented and beautiful. Several species tulips, like “tarda” and “turkestanica” have a spicy fragrance.

“Apricot Beauty,” first introduced or registered in 1953, is probably the most familiar and a favorite among gardeners who enjoy fragrance in the garden. This Triumph tulip varies in color from apricot to pink, depending on sunlight and maturity. Its scent is often described as sweetly fruity, and it makes a great cut flower with its 18-inch stems.

Other tulips prized for their fragrance include:

“Couleur Cardinal” – Rich red with a plum blush, this heirloom single early tulip was introduced in 1845. Blooming in mid-April, this sweetly-scented tulip also is easy to force in pots.