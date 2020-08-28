WATCH NOW: Fragrant tulips make 'scents' in the spring garden

If the scent of spring could be bottled into a perfume, it would mingle fragrances of crabapples, lilacs, lilies of the valley, peonies, early roses, Koreanspice viburnum, hyacinth, mock orange, magnolia and freshly dug good earth.
Add tulips to that list. There are a surprising number of tulips that are delightfully, deliciously fragrant. Usually scented tulips are early spring cultivars, blooming in April, although there are a few mid-season bloomers that are both scented and beautiful. Several species tulips, like “tarda” and “turkestanica” have a spicy fragrance.
“Apricot Beauty,” first introduced or registered in 1953, is probably the most familiar and a favorite among gardeners who enjoy fragrance in the garden. This Triumph tulip varies in color from apricot to pink, depending on sunlight and maturity. Its scent is often described as sweetly fruity, and it makes a great cut flower with its 18-inch stems.
Other tulips prized for their fragrance include:
“Couleur Cardinal” – Rich red with a plum blush, this heirloom single early tulip was introduced in 1845. Blooming in mid-April, this sweetly-scented tulip also is easy to force in pots.
“Prinses Irene” (or “Princess Irene”) — Introduced in 1949, this single early tulip with an orange bloom and purple flame in the center is prized for its spicy fragrance.
“Yokohama” – An early April tulip, this one is yellow and spicily scented.
“General de Wet” – The single early tulip is known for its rich fragrance, sunny orange color and long life in the garden. Another heirloom, it was introduced in 1904.
“Peach Melba” – A double-early tulip, peony-flowering tulip offers spectacular, lightly scented blooms in shades of peach and pink.
“Dillenburg” – Peach blushed with rose, this rare, late-season fragrant tulip was introduced in 1916 and is one of the few survivors of Dutch Breeders, a class of tulips that was popular in the 1900s.
“Angelique” – Probably the most popular of the peony-flowering tulips, the blooms have a fresh, clean fragrance. Flowers are soft pale to medium pink with creamy pink edges.
“Apricot” – A Triumph tulip that truly is a triumph in lightly scented salmon rose with light apricot edges and green base that varies in color depending on sunlight.
“Mr. van der Hoef” – A double-flowering canary yellow, fragrant tulip.
“Silverstream” – Sweetly scented, a soft cream-colored mid-season Darwin hybrid.
“Holland’s Glory” – Scarlet-orange blooms with a yellow base, this 1942 introduction boasts huge flowers characteristic of Giant Darwin hybrids.
“Schoonoord” – Introduced in 1909, this pure white heirloom double-early resembles a white peony.
“Abigail” – Deep rose-pink blooms are rich and lightly fragrant. This double-early peony-flowering tulip has 20-inch stems.
“Verona” – This creamy yellow double-early tulip has a lemony scent.
“Ad Rem” – Blooming in late April, this orange tulip has a sweet, heavy fragrance.
“Orange Princess” – A double-late orange tulip, its fragrance is honeylike.
Plant fragrant tulips near doors, along paths and outdoor seating areas. You could also plant a cutting garden filled with fragrant tulips (and daffodils) and bring them in by the armloads to fill your home with scent.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.