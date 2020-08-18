WATCH NOW: Four escape unharmed Tuesday from burning Waterloo home

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — A woman and several children escaped unharmed Tuesday evening from a burning home.

Waterloo Fire Rescue responded at 6 p.m. to the report of a fire at 1920 E. Fourth St., where flames were shooting out of a front window.

Battalion Chief Bill Beck said "there was a female and three youths" in the house, near the intersection with Mosley Street, when the fire was discovered. "They were all out by the time we got here."

He noted the people at the house are not its owners but were living there. The owners weren't home at the time of the fire.

The area around the front window was blackened as was the melted siding above it. Firefighters had knocked a hole in the wall below the window and smoke was still pouring out of it shortly after 6 p.m.

Beck said an investigation was starting to determine the fire's cause.

"It looked like it involved the main flooring and part of the basement," he said. He noted that there was "heavy smoke throughout the first floor."

PHOTOS: Aug. 18, 2020, residential fire in Waterloo

