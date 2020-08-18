You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: Four escape unharmed Tuesday from burning Waterloo home
0 comments
breaking featured

WATCH NOW: Four escape unharmed Tuesday from burning Waterloo home

{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — A woman and several children escaped unharmed Tuesday evening from a burning home.

Waterloo Fire Rescue responded at 6 p.m. to the report of a fire at 1920 E. Fourth St., where flames were shooting out of a front window. 

Battalion Chief Bill Beck said "there was a female and three youths" in the house, near the intersection with Mosley Street, when the fire was discovered. "They were all out by the time we got here."

He noted the people at the house are not its owners but were living there. The owners weren't home at the time of the fire.

The area around the front window was blackened as was the melted siding above it. Firefighters had knocked a hole in the wall below the window and smoke was still pouring out of it shortly after 6 p.m. 

Beck said an investigation was starting to determine the fire's cause.

"It looked like it involved the main flooring and part of the basement," he said. He noted that there was "heavy smoke throughout the first floor."

PHOTOS: Aug. 18, 2020, residential fire in Waterloo

PHOTOS: Aug. 18, 2020, residential fire in Waterloo

Waterloo Fire Rescue responded to a fire at 6 p.m. Aug. 18, 2020, at 1920 E. Fourth St.

0 comments
0
0
0
2
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

After 18-plus years reporting on local education, I’ve graduated to covering the city of Cedar Falls. Family and church commitments keep me busy outside of work along with lots of biking, rowing and skiing – pretty good for a guy with fake hips.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News