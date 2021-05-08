 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: Former Waterloo resident receives promotion to Lt. Col. in Iowa Veterans Museum ceremony
0 comments
top story

WATCH NOW: Former Waterloo resident receives promotion to Lt. Col. in Iowa Veterans Museum ceremony

{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – On Friday, a special pinning ceremony took place for Stephanie Baskett at the Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum.

The U.S. Air Force major was promoted to lieutenant colonel. Her stepmother, U.S. Army Major Gen. Kate Leahy-Voigts, who is the deputy G-2 at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., will pin the new rank on Baskett.

“We have lots of veterans in our family – my dad and grandparents, or serving in the military – myself, my husband, Dean, and my stepmother. It seemed most appropriate for the pinning to happen at a veterans’ facility,” said Baskett, who is director of Operations for the 1st Combat Communications Squadron at Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

She directs operations for the Air Force’s most-deployed, 387-person communications unit supporting 60 missions in 21 nations across Europe and Africa. This summer, the 22-year veteran is being transferred to Langley Air Force Base in Hampton, Va.

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Stephanie Baskett's promotion ceremony.

Baskett arrived in Waterloo with her family on Wednesday. “I claim Iowa as my home,” said Baskett, formerly of Waterloo. It was her first visit to the veterans museum.

She is the daughter of Karen Waddell of Des Moines, formerly of Waterloo, and Col. (retired) Kevin Voigts of Arlington, Va. She was born in West Union, when her dad was in ROTC program at Upper Iowa University in Fayette.

The family moved wherever the military sent her dad. He retired while stationed in Germany, so Stephanie attended two years at a German school before they relocated to Waterloo. She attended St. Edwards School and two years at Columbus High School before moving to Des Moines. She graduated from West Des Moines Valley High School and enlisted in the Air Force.

Her grandparents are Patricia and Francis Wolter of Cedar Falls. Having them at her pinning ceremony, particularly because they are in their 90s and coronavirus pandemic limits their travel, was another reason for having the ceremony at the Iowa Veterans Museum, Baskett said. She spent time with her grandparents during childhood summers when her parents were stationed in overseas.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“They are so excited about the pinning. Grandpa, a Korean War Navy veteran called me a couple of times, wanting to make sure my Dad and my husband were going to be wearing their uniforms. My dad, who is retired from the military, called and said, ‘I’ll cram myself into my uniform,’” Baskett said, with a laugh.

Her mom, Karen, is “extremely proud of where Stephanie has gone and what she has achieved. The military helped make her a fine young woman. The military has been good for her, and she’s been good for the military.”

Museum Executive Director Billie Bailey said, “We’re very happy and very honored to have been chosen for this event. It’s nice that people are aware we are here, and we are a facility that honors veterans. It’s a very appropriate setting for a pinning ceremony.”

The ceremony took place in the lobby entrance to the museum, flanked by windows and soaring overhead, a life-size replica of a P-51 Mustang fighter plane.

Baskett outranks her husband, Dean, a chief master sergeant in the Air Force. The couple met at Kirtland Air Force Base in Albuquerque, N.M. They have two daughters, Kelly and Christina, and a son, Jackson.

She enlisted at 19, and then took a break in service when she was accepted into the ROTC Airman Scholarship and Commissioning Program. She graduated summa cum laude at Troy State University in Montgomery, Ala., and received her master’s degree in human resource management from Wayland Baptist University in Anchorage, AK. Her education also includes Squadron Officer School, Air Command and Staff College and Air War College.

She has held key leadership positions at the squadron, group, wing and headquarters levels, including serving as chief, plans and implementations at the Air Force Special Operations Headquarters. In addition, Baskett deployed to Djibouti, Africa, and Al-Udeid Air Base in Doha, Qatar. She has received the Meritorious Service Medal, as well as numerous other awards and medals with oak leaf clusters.

“This is awesome,” said Julie Burgart of Cedar Falls, Baskett’s aunt. “We’re proud of her. I saw her ceremony when she was commissioned as an officer, and that was special. I just wanted this to be special for her, too.”

Baskett has more than 20 years on active duty and could retire with full benefits. “I’m not ready yet. I’ll keep going as long as I’m still having fun,” she said.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Stars we've lost so far in 2021 - April edition

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News