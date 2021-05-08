WATCH NOW: Former Waterloo resident receives promotion to Lt. Col. in Iowa Veterans Museum ceremony

The family moved wherever the military sent her dad. He retired while stationed in Germany, so Stephanie attended two years at a German school before they relocated to Waterloo. She attended St. Edwards School and two years at Columbus High School before moving to Des Moines. She graduated from West Des Moines Valley High School and enlisted in the Air Force.

Her grandparents are Patricia and Francis Wolter of Cedar Falls. Having them at her pinning ceremony, particularly because they are in their 90s and coronavirus pandemic limits their travel, was another reason for having the ceremony at the Iowa Veterans Museum, Baskett said. She spent time with her grandparents during childhood summers when her parents were stationed in overseas.

“They are so excited about the pinning. Grandpa, a Korean War Navy veteran called me a couple of times, wanting to make sure my Dad and my husband were going to be wearing their uniforms. My dad, who is retired from the military, called and said, ‘I’ll cram myself into my uniform,’” Baskett said, with a laugh.

Her mom, Karen, is “extremely proud of where Stephanie has gone and what she has achieved. The military helped make her a fine young woman. The military has been good for her, and she’s been good for the military.”