WATCH NOW: Former Waterloo filmmakers' award-winning historic drama featured at Cedar Rapids film festival

WATERLOO – An award-winning docudrama with metro-area ties will be showcased in the Cedar Rapids Independent Film Festival on Saturday.

“Sons & Daughters of Thunder,” from Mid-America Emmy award-winning filmmakers Tammy and Kelly Rundle of Fourth Wall Films, will be shown at 10:10 a.m. and 6 p.m. at Collins Road Theatres in Marion. Visit crifm.org for ticket and festival information.

“We are truly honored that ‘Sons & Daughters of Thunder’ will screen at the Cedar Rapids Independent Film Festival,” said producer Tammy Rundle, a Waterloo native and 1980 graduate of West High School.

“CRIFF is one of Iowa’s best film festivals, and we are always gratified when our film projects are selected and included among so many excellent works.”

“Sons & Daughters of Thunder” is based on a play written by playwrights Earlene Hawley and Curtis Heeter of Waverly. It tells the true story of anti-slavery debates at Cincinnati’s Ohio Lane Theological Seminary in 1834.

“Kelly and I wrote the film screenplay, which was based on the play but reflects more key historic figures like abolitionists Frederick Douglass, James Bradley, and we made Harriet Beecher a central integral part of the story, as well as other cinematic changes,” said Tammy.

The Rundles added a prologue and epilogue featuring Frederick Douglass’ famous Fourth of July speech from the 1850s. Mark Winn plays Douglass in the film.

The film also features many cast and crew members from Iowa. Earlene and her late husband, Kent, appear in the July 4th crowd scene in the film.

“Kent was an incredible man whom we became very close to. He was an advocate for Earlene’s work as a playwright, and for the film project,” Tammy said.

In 1834, the controversial debates, led by abolitionist and firebrand Theodore Weld (Thomas Alan Taylor) were the first to publicly discuss the end of slavery in America. The meetings angered city residents and seminary officials, who placed a gag order on the entire student body. The action lead to a freedom of speech protest and a mass exodus of Lane students.

Through the debates, a young Harriett Beecher (Jessica Taylor) was awakened to the horrors of slavery and later was inspired to write her famous novel, “Uncle Tom’s Cabin.” The book helped set the stage for the American Civil War, a sentiment credited to President Abraham Lincoln.

Several years ago, the Rundles filmed a portion of the docudrama at the historic Harriet Beecher Stowe House in Cincinnati, approximately 180 years to the day of the debates. The Beecher House is the only remaining structure on what had been the seminary grounds.

At the time, Kelly Rundle told the Courier that shooting at the Beecher house was an incredible experience.

“We were standing there in Lyman Beecher’s office with Janos Horvath who plays Beecher and Taylor who plays Weld, right where those people actually stood 180 years ago. It was surreal. These were people of faith disagreeing about this issue, and the reaction in the city was close to mob violence,” he said.

Historic sites in Iowa, Illinois and Connecticut are featured in the film, including the Jenny Lind Chapel in Andover, Ill.

“Sons & Daughters of Thunder” received the Harriet Beecher Stowe Power of Voice award at the Over-the-Rhine Film Festival in Cincinnati; seven Iowa Motion Picture awards; and three 2020 Mid-America Emmy nominations, including best screenplay writing, best arts/entertainment program/special and best original music score by William Campbell of Davenport.

Several of the Rundles’ documentaries have received awards from CRIFF over the years, including “Villisca: Living with a Mystery”, “Lost Nation: The Ioway,” “Country School: One Room – One Nation,” “River to River: Iowa’s Forgotten Highway 6,” “The Barn Raisers,” “Letters Home to Hero Street,” and “The Amish Incident.”

For more information about the film, visit www.LaneRebelsMovie.com. “Sons & Daughters of Thunder” was partially funded by grants from the Quad City Arts, the Illinois Arts Council, and the Walnut Hills Redevelopment Foundation.

The Rundles are the owners of Fourth Wall Films, a multi-award-winning and Emmy-award winning independent film and video production company based in the Quad Cities.

