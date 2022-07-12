WATCH NOW: 'Footloose' musical brought to stage at Waterloo Community Playhouse

“Ultimately it’s about listening to each other,” said Greg Holt, who is directing the Waterloo Community Playhouse production of “Footloose – The Musical,” opening Friday. Performances run through July 24.

Based on the 1984 movie classic, the stage musical revolves around Ren (Aaron DeSantiago), a Chicago teen who finds himself stuck in a small town in the middle of nowhere. His dad left and his mom is struggling to stay afloat, so his aunt and uncle have given them a place to stay.

Ren hears the Rev. Shaw Moore (Brian McCarty) railing in church against the evils of rock ’n’ roll music and, later at school, finds out dancing is banned in the town of Bomont. Ren makes friends with fellow student and cowboy Williard (Sam Schillinger), his girl Rusty (Olivia Reiter), and meets and falls for Ariel (Lily Jensen), Moore’s defiant daughter.

“It’s a fun show, a classic Americana kind of story everyone knows – a small town and a kid who doesn’t fit in who wants to change things,” Holt explained.

Cast members range in ages from 11 to adult. Holt not only wanted to cast performers who worked well together and looked like they could be high school students, but who also possessed the trifecta of talent: “Singing, dancing and acting,” he said. “It’s a talented bunch, and we’re debuting at least 22 performers who are new to WCP.”

COVID-19 shut down rehearsal for a week earlier in the schedule, Holt said. “We had a few challenges, but now everybody is healthy and putting a lot of energy into the show. This is a hard-working and dedicated cast.”

DeSantiago likes his character’s free-spirited nature and ability to see the best in people. “It’s charming the way Ren comes into town and tries to free everyone up a bit,” he said.

At 26, the University of Northern Iowa student is the same age as Kevin Bacon when he played Ren in the movie. Playing a teenager has been a bit challenging simply because “as an adult, I’ve created more filters. So I also had to allow myself to be more free, to have this constant movement on stage.

“There are scenes where I’m doing flips and singing through it all. I’m having a lot of fun – and making sure I’m not running out of breath in the middle of a song,” DeSantiago said, with a laugh.

The musical moves quickly through multiple locations on the set designed by Holt.

He wanted to recreate the ambiance and look from the 1980s, including costumes and makeup.

“Some of the cast members are duplicating their parents’ looks from their high school yearbooks from the ‘80s, so that makes it fun,” Holt said.

Cast members will perform to pre-recorded music soundtracks instead of a live band “because it’s big orchestration, and we only have so much space to get everything on stage with 35 cast members singing and dancing,” the director explained.

Music director is Mark Jurgenson and choreographer is Destiny (Tru) Cyrus.

The Tony Award-nominated musical features several Grammy and Academy Award-nominated songs. The audience will recognize “Footloose,” “Almost Paradise,” “Let’s Hear It For The Boy” and “Holding Out For A Hero.” Other songs were written specifically for the 1998 musical.

“The singing and dancing is amazing. I think the audience will be inspired and want to get up and dance,” Holt added.