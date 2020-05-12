WATCH NOW: Focus turns to care centers fighting outbreaks

The Iowa Department of Public Health reports three long-term care facility outbreaks locally, with 62 cases at Harmony House and 11 at New Aldaya Lifescapes in addition to Friendship Village.

County officials are monitoring three other facilities in danger of becoming outbreaks, but declined to name them Monday. Both Western Home Communities and Ravenwood Specialty Care have reported at least some employees testing positive.

While residents are locked down in their rooms caregivers are not, including some with family members who work at Tyson, officials said.

Peoples Clinic co-director Dr. Sharon Duclos didn’t fault such workers, all of whom have done what employers asked of them.

“We’re asking everybody to continue to work, especially if you’ve got an essential job,” she said. “Sometimes, the viruses are just nearly impossible to slow up.”

Gates echoed that sentiment in her Facebook post.