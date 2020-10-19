WATCH NOW: Flower power: Petersen & Tietz to Petal It Forward with bouquets on Wednesday

WATERLOO – Smiles will be in full bloom Wednesday when Petersen & Tietz Florists and Greenhouses spreads joy with fresh flowers during Petal It Forward, a nationwide flower-power event in partnership with the Society of American Florists
Petersen & Tietz will hand out 600 free bouquets from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at their shop, 2275 Independence Ave. In previous years, the florist staff has handed out bouquets as random-acts-of-kindness to people on the street and in businesses and offices in Waterloo and Cedar Falls.
“Our first thought was ‘how do we Petal It Forward in a COVID-19 safe environment?’ We decided to invite people to come out and see us and pick up a bouquet. We’ll have safe practices in place, maybe outside, weather permitting. But we’re ‘petaling’ it forward – pick up a bouquet to brighten your day,” said Heidi Tietz de Silva of Petersen & Tietz, a third generation family-owned and operated business established in 1934.
The timing couldn’t be better. The Kaiser Family Foundation’s tracking poll in July showed that 53 percent of American adults believe that the pandemic is taking toll on their mental and emotional health.
“That makes it more important than ever for us to ‘Petal It Forward.’ We didn’t feel it was appropriate for us to go out in public and hand out bouquets. People are reluctant to be approached, to have that social interaction, and we want to keep the public and our staff safe,” De Silva said.
Petersen & Tietz has participated in the national effort for the past two years. Traditionally, two bouquets are handed out — one for a random recipient and a second for that person to give to someone else. This year, Petersen & Tietz is identifying everyday heroes and frontline workers – health care professionals, police offices, teachers, as well as organizations and groups whose community service “needs to be recognized. They’ll get a bouquet with a thank-you card, just to tell these people that we appreciate them and thank them for their service,” De Silva said.
Flowers make people happy. “Studies show that flowers reduce stress and anxiety for the recipient, but what surprises me is how the person receiving flowers perceives the sender as being more in touch, empathetic and thoughtful. They think the sender ‘knows me, you remembered, you thought of me,” she explained
Giving is as good as receiving, too. An SAF survey shows that 88 % of Americans say giving flowers makes them happy, while 80% reported that receiving flowers makes them happy. Senior citizens, too, show a “significant increase in happiness and positive moods, perform higher on memory tasks and experience enriched personal memories.” Flowers at home or in the office improves mood, said 76% of Americans, and the best reason to receive flowers is “just because.”
De Silva experienced those happy reactions in the midst of last year’s Petal It Forward, when a bouquet recipient hugged and thanked the florists handing out flowers. “We didn’t know the back story, but she wasn’t having a good day. Then she got that bouquet and it made her teary-eyed. She turned around and made our day,” she said.
Petersen & Tietz also will partner with the Northeast Iowa Food Bank to conduct a food drive during Petal it Forward. In addition, the public can participate by voting on a group they would like to receive flowers once a month for a year to show appreciation.
