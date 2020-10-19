WATCH NOW: Flower power: Petersen & Tietz to Petal It Forward with bouquets on Wednesday

Petersen & Tietz has participated in the national effort for the past two years. Traditionally, two bouquets are handed out — one for a random recipient and a second for that person to give to someone else. This year, Petersen & Tietz is identifying everyday heroes and frontline workers – health care professionals, police offices, teachers, as well as organizations and groups whose community service “needs to be recognized. They’ll get a bouquet with a thank-you card, just to tell these people that we appreciate them and thank them for their service,” De Silva said.

Flowers make people happy. “Studies show that flowers reduce stress and anxiety for the recipient, but what surprises me is how the person receiving flowers perceives the sender as being more in touch, empathetic and thoughtful. They think the sender ‘knows me, you remembered, you thought of me,” she explained

Giving is as good as receiving, too. An SAF survey shows that 88 % of Americans say giving flowers makes them happy, while 80% reported that receiving flowers makes them happy. Senior citizens, too, show a “significant increase in happiness and positive moods, perform higher on memory tasks and experience enriched personal memories.” Flowers at home or in the office improves mood, said 76% of Americans, and the best reason to receive flowers is “just because.”