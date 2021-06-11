WATCH NOW: 'First Fifty' at Hearst Center showcases work by professional, amateur artists

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In the wake of COVID-19, Cultural Programs Supervisor Heather Skeens described this year’s show as “the first time in more than a year that we’ve been able to gather with a group like this in our space. It felt so good to have people back in the center,” she said. An opening reception earlier this month drew a sizeable crowd, and the show has been well-attended by the public.

The Hearst Center reopened in June 2020 under strict COVID protocols, including masks and social distancing, but the majority of public programming was virtual. “You lose sight of the joy. You don’t get the immediate feedback from people you’re trying to reach, so it was an incredible feeling to have people walking through the space and reacting. It reaffirms who we’re doing this for,” Skeens said.

“First Fifty” showcases paintings, ceramics, mixed media, textiles, photography, mosaics and more. Several pieces have a direct correlation to the pandemic. “We were curious about what inspired people during the pandemic, and what they created. Some artists told us they struggled to create art. Others used the opportunity of spending time alone to work on their art. One artist, Caylin Jayde, said the pandemic helped her to get to know herself better,” Skeens said.