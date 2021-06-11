WATCH NOW: 'First Fifty' at Hearst Center showcases work by professional, amateur artists

CEDAR FALLS – Rosemary Beach retired in 1993 as executive director of the Cedar Falls Historical Society. At her retirement party, 100-plus guests signed about 60 quilt squares to wish her well. Karen Flanscha of Keepsake Quilters made the blocks, having worked with Beach documenting historic quilts at the museum.
For many years, Beach kept the quilt blocks tucked in a drawer. “I don’t know how to quilt, and I don’t want to learn, but one day I looked at them and wondered how could I put the blocks on material,” she said. She hand-stitched the squares onto backing material and stuffed it with batting, finished the edges and hung it from a curtain rod in her home as a “remembrance.”
Now the quilt hangs on a wall in the “First Fifty: New Traditions” biannual exhibition now on display at the Hearst Center for the Arts. The show features 50 artworks of all varieties from amateur and professional artists.
“I decided I wanted to share it. The names in those quilt squares are people who have meant so much to this community. Some of these people are gone now,” she said, including Mayor Jon Crews, Harry and Polly Slife and Hugh Pettersen.
“From my point of view, it will bring back memories to a lot of people,” Beach explained.
This is the ninth “First Fifty,” and Beach was among the first 50 people to line up at the center May 20 with original artwork to be accepted into the show. Only four or five people were turned away; the first person showed up on the center’s doorstep at 4:30 a.m. for the 9 a.m. opening.
In the wake of COVID-19, Cultural Programs Supervisor Heather Skeens described this year’s show as “the first time in more than a year that we’ve been able to gather with a group like this in our space. It felt so good to have people back in the center,” she said. An opening reception earlier this month drew a sizeable crowd, and the show has been well-attended by the public.
The Hearst Center reopened in June 2020 under strict COVID protocols, including masks and social distancing, but the majority of public programming was virtual. “You lose sight of the joy. You don’t get the immediate feedback from people you’re trying to reach, so it was an incredible feeling to have people walking through the space and reacting. It reaffirms who we’re doing this for,” Skeens said.
“First Fifty” showcases paintings, ceramics, mixed media, textiles, photography, mosaics and more. Several pieces have a direct correlation to the pandemic. “We were curious about what inspired people during the pandemic, and what they created. Some artists told us they struggled to create art. Others used the opportunity of spending time alone to work on their art. One artist, Caylin Jayde, said the pandemic helped her to get to know herself better,” Skeens said.
Artist Moria Brown’s work is “a symbol of the scourge,” 27 discarded face masks Brown found littering streets and collected, then quilted together and printed with words evoked by COVID-19 such as “separation,” “lockdown,” “vaccination” and “hope.” James Dick, a retired arts educator, used his time to draw and experiment with media to create pieces like “Waterlily Pac Man,” colored pencil on Canson paper. Deanna Graas painted her red “Brilliant Begonia” early during the pandemic as she struggled “with motivation and creativity because of the shut-downs and the uncertainty.” The color symbolized safety and courage.
Renee Wilkie transformed an old guitar from musical instrument into visual art using mosaics and a dragonfly theme to symbolize change, adaptability and “understanding the deeper meaning of life,” she said in her artist’s statement. “Both the dragonfly and COVID have taught me to continue to love life, to rejoice and have faith even amidst life’s difficulties.”
Linda Olson thanked COVID for the free time to complete the cross-stitched “Hunting Buddy” pattern she started 35 years ago for her husband. “I had completed less than half of the pattern when I put it away.” She gave it to her husband as a Christmas gift.
Many of the pieces are for sale, Skeens added.
