WATCH NOW: Firefighters rescue kitten from Cedar River
breaking featured

WATCH NOW: Firefighters rescue kitten from Cedar River

Waterloo firefighters plucked a kitten from the Cedar River after it apparently fell from a bridge Monday July, 26, 2021.

WATERLOO – Waterloo firefighters plucked a kitten from the Cedar River after it apparently fell from a bridge Monday morning.

According to fire officials, a woman spotted the stray female cat on the Mullan Avenue Bridge shortly before 8 a.m. and stopped to remove her from traffic.

The kitten bit the Good Samaritan and then ran off, scuttling down a drainage hole and plunging into the river.

072621jjr-river-rescue-cat-3

Kitten treads water in the Cedar River after plunging from the Mullan Avenue Bridge on Monday, July 26, 2021.

The cat began swimming, circling and zigzagging as the current pulled her downstream.

Crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue launched an inflatable rapid deployment boat and paddled to the cat, intercepting her before she reached the dam.

Once back on shore, the cat was turned over to Animal Control officials.

Cedar Bend Humane Society staff have dubbed the kitten "Fishie" and medical staff there are "keeping her cozy and warm" while monitoring her for pneumonia, according to the organization's Facebook page.

072621jjr-river-rescue-cat-2

Crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue reach for a kitten that fell into the Cedar River in downtown Waterloo on Monday, July 26, 2021.

