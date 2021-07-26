WATCH NOW: Firefighters rescue kitten from Cedar River

WATERLOO – Waterloo firefighters plucked a kitten from the Cedar River after it apparently fell from a bridge Monday morning.
According to fire officials, a woman spotted the stray female cat on the Mullan Avenue Bridge shortly before 8 a.m. and stopped to remove her from traffic.
The kitten bit the Good Samaritan and then ran off, scuttling down a drainage hole and plunging into the river.
The cat began swimming, circling and zigzagging as the current pulled her downstream.
Crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue launched an inflatable rapid deployment boat and paddled to the cat, intercepting her before she reached the dam.
Once back on shore, the cat was turned over to Animal Control officials.
Cedar Bend Humane Society staff have dubbed the kitten "Fishie" and medical staff there are "keeping her cozy and warm" while monitoring her for pneumonia, according to the organization's Facebook page.
WATCH NOW: Animal rescues
Videos, photos of local animal rescues
Waterloo firefighters plucked a kitten from the Cedar River after it apparently fell from a bridge Monday July, 26, 2021.
Waterloo firefighters rescued a dog from a burning home Monday, July 5, 2021
Two women who were on their way to work rescued five baby ducklings that were trapped in a storm drain on a busy street in Waterloo, Iowa, Wed…
Two Waterloo fishermen who braved the cold Sunday morning rescued a dog that was caught in the current of the Cedar River.
Firefighters rescued four cats from a Waterloo home after it caught fire shortly before noon on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2016.
A home caught fire and when the owner arrived, he said there were two dogs inside. Firefighters found them and revived one of them.
CEDAR FALLS – Emergency workers resuscitated two dogs after pulling them from a smoke-filled home in Cedar Falls on Tuesday night.