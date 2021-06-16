WATCH NOW: Firefighters extinguish blaze at Waterloo plant

 Skip to main content
Firefighters extinguished a blaze at a Waterloo manufacturing facility around noon Tuesday.

Employees at California Pellet Mill, 2975 Airline Circle, evacuated the plant after it began filling with smoke. Crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue found a fire burning in a large bin in a corner of the building and put out the flames before they could spread.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire hasn’t been determined.

CPM manufactures equipment for animal feed, pet food, ethanol and wood pellet industries.

