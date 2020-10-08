 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: Firefighters douse flames in Evansdale scrap yard
0 comments
breaking top story

WATCH NOW: Firefighters douse flames in Evansdale scrap yard

{{featured_button_text}}

EVANSDALE – Fire broke out in an Evansdale scrap yard Thursday morning, sending thick smoke in to the air.

Authorities said the fire at Iowa Metal Recycling, 212 N. Evans Road, broke out around 9 a.m. when employees were moving a crushed vehicle. The flames then spread to a nearby scrap pile.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Firefighters from Evansdale, Gilbertville and Raymond were called to the fire, and crews used heavy equipment to move the vehicle and dig into the pile so firefighters could get at the flames.

No injuries were reported.

Photos: Recycling yard fire Oct. 8, 2020

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News