WATCH NOW: Firefighters douse flames in Evansdale scrap yard

EVANSDALE – Fire broke out in an Evansdale scrap yard Thursday morning, sending thick smoke in to the air.

Authorities said the fire at Iowa Metal Recycling, 212 N. Evans Road, broke out around 9 a.m. when employees were moving a crushed vehicle. The flames then spread to a nearby scrap pile.

Firefighters from Evansdale, Gilbertville and Raymond were called to the fire, and crews used heavy equipment to move the vehicle and dig into the pile so firefighters could get at the flames.

No injuries were reported.

