WATCH NOW: Firefighters battling Cedar Falls house fire

CEDAR FALLS — A fire damaged a Cedar Falls home Wednesday morning.
The cause of the blaze wasn’t immediately available, but no injuries were reported, according to Chief John Bostwick with Cedar Falls Fire Rescue.
Firefighters were called to the 1603 Clay St. around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and found flames coming from the front of the residence.
The American Red Cross was called to assist the family with emergency shelter.
Photos: House Fire, Clay St., Cedar Falls June 1, 2022
060122jr-fire-cf-clay-3
060122jr-fire-cf-clay-2
060122jr-fire-cf-clay-4
060122jr-fire-cf-clay-1
060122jr-fire-cf-clay-5
060122jr-fire-cf-clay-6
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.