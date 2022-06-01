WATCH NOW: Firefighters battle Cedar Falls house fire

CEDAR FALLS — A morning fire damaged a Cedar Falls home on Wednesday.

The cause of the blaze wasn’t immediately available, but no injuries were reported, according to Chief John Bostwick with Cedar Falls Fire Rescue.

Firefighters were called to the 1603 Clay St. around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and found flames and heavy smoke coming from the front of the residence. The resident and a dog had escaped the home, according to fire officials.

Crews fought the fire on the inside and outside of the home, and the cause is under investigation. The house took significant fire, smoke and water damage.

The American Red Cross was called to assist the family with emergency shelter.

