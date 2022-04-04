 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

WATCH NOW: Fire reported at Waterloo plant

  • Updated
  • 0

WATERLOO – A Waterloo plant has been evacuated while firefighters extinguish a reported fire inside the building.

Crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue were called to California Pellet Mill, 2975 Airline Circle, around 9:30 a.m. for a report of smoke.

No injuries have been reported.

0 Comments
0
0
2
2
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Jesup woman describes Everest climb

Jesup woman describes Everest climb

JESUP — There is a sense of peace that comes while balancing on a wind-whipped frozen ridge between hundred-foot drops where the air is too th…

Stolen checks bring arrest

CEDAR FALLS | A bike ride through the Cedar Falls Industrial Park netted a Washburn man thousands of dollars worth of stolen checks.

Watch Now: Related Video

Business fire, Airline Circle, Waterloo, Iowa April 4, 2022

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News