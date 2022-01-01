 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Fire guts Waterloo home, one person unaccounted for

An early morning fire gutted a home on Logan Avenue in Waterloo, Iowa, on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022.

WATERLOO --- An early morning fire gutted a Waterloo home on New Year’s Day, and one person remains missing.

Crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue were called to a blaze at a home at 705 Logan Ave. around 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

Firefighters found heavy flames coming from the left side and back of the building. People at the scene said one person was still inside, but the fire was too intense to enter.

The flames moved into the upstairs of the two-story home and eventually broke through the roof.

Firefighters used the aerial truck and a second water cannon mounted on an engine to provide support for firefighters on foot who endured freezing temperatures and ice underfoot.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined.

