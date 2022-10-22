WATERLOO -- A Saturday afternoon fire that damaged a Waterloo house appears to be accidental.
Crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue were called to 1806 Franklin St. after a passerby noticed the blaze around 4:30 p.m.
Flames were in the front living room area, and firefighters forced their way inside and searched the home but didn’t find anyone inside.
Fire damage was limited to the first floor, but the rest of the home had heat and smoke damage. The resident, a woman and her child, were displaced by the fire.
Fire officials said the blaze was accidental, possibly ignited by a candle.
The home is owned by Donetha Ellis of Waterloo, according to property records.
