top story

WATCH NOW: Fire damages Waterloo home

  • Updated
WATERLOO -- A Saturday afternoon fire that damaged a Waterloo house appears to be accidental.

Crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue were called to 1806 Franklin St. after a passerby noticed the blaze around 4:30 p.m.

Flames were in the front living room area, and firefighters forced their way inside and searched the home but didn’t find anyone inside.

Fire damaged a home at 1806 Franklin St., Waterloo, Iowa, on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.

Fire damage was limited to the first floor, but the rest of the home had heat and smoke damage. The resident, a woman and her child, were displaced by the fire.

Fire officials said the blaze was accidental, possibly ignited by a candle.

The home is owned by Donetha Ellis of Waterloo, according to property records.

Watch Now: Related Video

House Fire, Franklin St., Waterloo Oct. 22, 2022

