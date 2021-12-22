WATCH NOW: Fire damages Waterloo duplex

 Skip to main content
WATERLOO – Authorities are investigating a fire that broke out in a duplex Wednesday afternoon.

Neighbors called 911 around 3:30 p.m. after spotting smoke coming from 215 Western Ave.

Crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue found a small fire in a bedroom, and the blaze was quickly extinguished before the flames could spread.

The rest of the apartment suffered smoke damage, and there was light smoke in the adjacent unit at 217 Western, firefighters said.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined.

