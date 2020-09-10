WATCH NOW: Fire damages vacant home in Waterloo

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – Authorities are investigating a fire that damaged a vacant house in Waterloo on Thursday morning.

Residents at 3921 Midway Drive were in the process of moving out following an eviction, and no one was at the house around 8:30 a.m., when neighbors spotted heavy smoke coming from the home and called 911.

Crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue searched the home and found a fire burning in the basement, said Battalion Chief Ben Petersen. The blazed caused heavy heat and smoke damage to ground floor level and structural damage to the building, he said.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined and is under investigation by the city fire marshal.

