WATCH NOW: Fire damages 140-year-old vacant house in Waterloo
WATCH NOW: Fire damages 140-year-old vacant house in Waterloo

WATERLOO – Officials are investigating a fire that broke out in a 140-year-old house Monday afternoon.

A neighbor called 911 after spotting smoke coming from 219 Allen St., around 2 p.m., and crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue found a fire burning in the lower level of the brick two-story building.

Firefighters extinguished the flames before they could spread.

Officials are investigating a fire that broke out at 219 Allen St., Waterloo, on Monday, July 5, 2021.

No injuries were reported, and the fire remains under investigation.

The building was constructed in 1881 and is currently vacant. It is currently owned by Cindy Blow of Waterloo, according to property records.

House fire, Allen St., Waterloo, July 5, 2021

