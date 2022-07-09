WATCH NOW: Festival filled with the art, music of Waterloo's North End

WATERLOO – The Summer Soul Classic Parade helped to kick off the annual North End Arts and Music Festival on Saturday.

Starting at Gates Park, residents lined the streets as the parade marched toward Ferguson Fields Park, where the festivities would continue through the rest of the day.

The parade featured competitive drill teams from across the country, who would go on to compete Saturday evening at Young Arena in the Marching Against the Darkness competition.

The crowd clapped and cheered along as drill teams would pause in the street to perform their routines.

By noon, festivities were underway at Ferguson Fields Park, where North End artists showcased their talents on artwall panels while the Youth Art Team made portraits.

The park was also filled with local food and merchandise vendors and booths for nonprofit organizations providing information on local resources.

Kicking off the live entertainment for the day was Sam Mack Jr. and Stankface with Hip Hop Literacy, Lonni Pop, Ahmad Madlock and LowKey following throughout the day.