WATCH NOW: Festival filled with the art, music of Waterloo's North End

WATERLOO – The Summer Soul Classic Parade helped to kick off the annual North End Arts and Music Festival on Saturday.
Starting at Gates Park, residents lined the streets as the parade marched toward Ferguson Fields Park, where the festivities would continue through the rest of the day.
The parade featured competitive drill teams from across the country, who would go on to compete Saturday evening at Young Arena in the Marching Against the Darkness competition.
The crowd clapped and cheered along as drill teams would pause in the street to perform their routines.
By noon, festivities were underway at Ferguson Fields Park, where North End artists showcased their talents on artwall panels while the Youth Art Team made portraits.
The park was also filled with local food and merchandise vendors and booths for nonprofit organizations providing information on local resources.
Kicking off the live entertainment for the day was Sam Mack Jr. and Stankface with Hip Hop Literacy, Lonni Pop, Ahmad Madlock and LowKey following throughout the day.
Photos: 2022 Summer Soul Classic Parade
Summer Soul 1
Summer Soul 2
Summer Soul 3
Summer Soul 4
Summer Soul 5
Summer Soul 6
Summer Soul 7
Summer Soul 8
Summer Soul 9
Summer Soul 10
Summer Soul 11
Summer Soul 12
Summer Soul 13
Summer Soul 14
Summer Soul 15
Summer Soul 16
Summer Soul 17
Summer Soul 18
Summer Soul 19
Summer Soul 20
Summer Soul 21
Summer Soul 22
Summer Soul 23
Summer Soul 24
Summer Soul 25
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.