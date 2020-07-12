WATCH NOW: Family ready for closure after son's funeral delayed due to COVID-19 restrictions

Both Jack and Peggy were able to be with Sean for the surgery March 13. Peggy stayed in Iowa City overnight, but Jack went home. By the next day, the initial COVID-19 restrictions had been put in place.

“Instead of two of us being allowed in, they were allowing one,” said Jack. “So, throughout his stay at the hospital, only one of us could be there.

“With all Sean’s surgeries, we were always able to go together, and this was the first time we hadn’t been able to go in to support each other.”

The day Sean passed away, Peggy was with him. Jack was about a half hour from the hospital when his son died.

“We’ve always counted on each other,” said Peggy. “It was really hard.”

As Jack posted updates about Sean on Facebook, friends helped to fill the gap with their responses, though.

They “couldn’t be there for the personal contact, but that really helped,” said Peggy. In addition, “we had an incredible amount of sympathy cards with letters in them, lengthy notes (or) just letters that came day after day for three weeks.”