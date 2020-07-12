WATCH NOW: Family ready for closure after son's funeral delayed due to COVID-19 restrictions

WATERLOO — It’s been more than three months since Jack and Peggy Eherenman’s son, Sean, passed away.
But because of restrictions and complications related to the COVID-19 pandemic, they are just preparing now to hold the funeral. A memorial Mass for Sean will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with visitation starting two hours earlier.
The 35-year-old Waterloo man died April 1 following a March 13 surgery at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. It was one of many surgeries throughout Sean’s life related to the spina bifida he was born with.
“He actually came through a lot of the surgeries very well,” said Jack, sitting in front of a coffee table covered with snapshots of his son that will be displayed at the funeral. “He’s a pretty tough guy both mentally and physically. He handled these surgeries really well.”
This one was different, though.
“About a week after the surgery he aspirated some fluids into his lungs and got pneumonia and wasn’t able to fight it,” said Jack. He died two weeks later.
The timing of the ordeal restricted the access Sean’s parents and three brothers had to him in the hospital during his last weeks of life. It’s also delayed a public gathering to remember his life.
Such delays have become a common occurrence since coronavirus concerns emerged this spring. What families do depends on comfort level, individual circumstances and the type of gathering they want to hold.
“It’s pretty much split evenly,” said John Waychoff of Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service, which is handling arrangements for Sean. About half of families he has dealt with went ahead and did whatever was allowed when their loved one died. Others held off or are holding off until the situation is less restrictive.
Several families Waychoff is working with have scheduled a service in August “and we have a couple of families that have not committed yet,” he said.
Even though the Eherenmans held off for weeks, “this poor family is limited to what they can do,” said Waychoff. “The waiting is very difficult. I feel so bad for those families.”
At the time of Sean’s death, “they were allowing 10 people for a funeral,” said Peggy. “That 10 included anybody from the funeral home, the priest, all these other people. So, I don’t know if we would have even gotten our immediate family there.”
“We’ve decided to wait until July 18th,” said Jack, to avoid some of the limitations. “About three weeks ago the church opened up to where they started having Mass again.” It will be more limited with no meal after the service, for example.
Still, some are not risking it, like Jack’s sister with a heart condition. One of the Eherenman’s sons who lives out of state won’t make it either after being placed on a 14-day quarantine for exposure to someone with COVID-19. Another son is mentally disabled and has been confined to his care center throughout the pandemic.
“There’s probably going to be a lot of relatives and friends who are not going to be able to come,” said Jack.
“A lot of Sean’s friends from all the sports and stuff use wheelchairs and probably have health problems,” said Peggy.
Despite Sean’s lifelong spinal disability, he participated in athletics at West High School. His efforts inspired Jack to help start an adapted sports camp at the University of Northern Iowa for people with lower limb disabilities and later get involved with Sportability of Iowa.
“Sean was pretty active most of his life,” said Peggy. “He could walk some, he used his wheelchair for distances until about three years ago.” His health “started going downhill” at that point, she added, forcing him to use a walker and rely more on a wheelchair.
He worked part-time at Menards in Cedar Falls driving a floor-scrubbing machine. The company was holding open a job for Sean as he went through recent surgeries in hopes of improving his condition.
Both Jack and Peggy were able to be with Sean for the surgery March 13. Peggy stayed in Iowa City overnight, but Jack went home. By the next day, the initial COVID-19 restrictions had been put in place.
“Instead of two of us being allowed in, they were allowing one,” said Jack. “So, throughout his stay at the hospital, only one of us could be there.
“With all Sean’s surgeries, we were always able to go together, and this was the first time we hadn’t been able to go in to support each other.”
The day Sean passed away, Peggy was with him. Jack was about a half hour from the hospital when his son died.
“We’ve always counted on each other,” said Peggy. “It was really hard.”
As Jack posted updates about Sean on Facebook, friends helped to fill the gap with their responses, though.
They “couldn’t be there for the personal contact, but that really helped,” said Peggy. In addition, “we had an incredible amount of sympathy cards with letters in them, lengthy notes (or) just letters that came day after day for three weeks.”
She is uncertain if the grieving process following Sean’s death would have been different if the family hadn’t faced so many restrictions in the hospital as well as delays in holding the funeral.
Compared to the death of other family members, “I think a child is in another league,” she said. “So, I don’t know if it would have brought closure sooner.”
The funeral planning in recent days has rekindled feelings of grief over the loss. “It brings it back,” said Peggy. “It’s really hard.”
However, the family has discovered they’re not alone. A number of friends and even relatives, after Jack’s uncle died recently, have also been delayed in memorializing their loved ones.
It’s important “just to be able to hug a cousin or a grandfather or a granddaughter,” said Jack. Until it’s not an option, “you really don’t realize how much bonding can help you get through that, and just the physical touch.”
