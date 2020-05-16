WATCH NOW: Fallen Marine, Dike-NH grad honored Saturday

“I’m filled with great rage, because our family was robbed of (Cox), and we may never get an explanation,” Sara Cox said in a letter read by Camarin. “Our family is forever broken. Nothing will ever be the same.”

Phipps said he had felt that way too.

“I was upset, I wanted to cry, I wanted to hit something,” he said, upon hearing the news. “I got my bearings together, and I remembered the kind of person Tyler was.”

Camarin, who got to know a young Cox as a student in her Bible study class as the “7-year-old kid with a grin and a cookie-crumb face,” said Cox was a different young man when she last saw him at Christmas.

“He was a magnificent Marine — so calm and so confident. And a presence in the room, like he had found his calling,” she said.

Phipps described the Marine he knew, too — the one who fell asleep on security duty standing against his rifle, the one who “could eat out of house and home,” the one who snuck a dozen doughnuts into the movie theater down the back of Phipps’ jacket.

“We do know that he wouldn’t want us to be upset or sad,” Phipps said. “If he could be up on this stage with me, he would either be doing something completely crazy, or doing that cheeky smile.