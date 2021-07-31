WATCH NOW: Fairgoers welcomed back to Black Hawk County 4-H and FFA Fair

Victoria Ulrich and her horse, Razzle, trot through the trail horse obstacle course on Friday during performance class horse show at the Black Hawk County 4H and FFA Fair in Waterloo. Ulrich placed first in the event and was crowned the Fair Queen earlier in the week.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Ansli Cox of Cedar Falls tries to match live specimens of prairie plants and flowers with names on a chart at the University of Northern Iowa's Tallgrass Prairie Outreach Center exhibit at the STEM Fair on Friday at the Black Hawk County 4-H and FFA Fair in Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Elsie McIntosh of Dunkerton, 13, wears virtual reality goggles to watch a NASA rocket launch simulation at the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach exhibit on Friday at the Black Hawk County 4-H and FFA Fair in Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Breh Murch of the Bennington Boosters 4H Club in Denver, 8, smiles as she launches her paper rocket into the air on Friday at the Black Hawk County 4-H and FFA Fair in Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sutton Paulsen smiles and she and her horse, Buck The Trend, clear the bridge on the trail horse obstacle course on Friday during performance class horse show at the Black Hawk County 4H and FFA Fair in Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Aubrey Wulf and her pony, Snow Flame, jump over logs in the clover kid in-hand trail obstacle course on Friday during performance class horse show at the Black Hawk County 4H and FFA Fair in Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sutton Paulsen's horse, Buck The Trend, in the warm up ring between events on Friday during performance class horse show at the Black Hawk County 4H and FFA Fair in Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Competitors in the trail horse class wait in the warm up ring on Friday during performance class horse show at the Black Hawk County 4H and FFA Fair in Waterloo.
WATERLOO – One person has been arrested after he left a Waterloo house that police were planning to search.
1 of 8
Victoria Ulrich and her horse, Razzle, trot through the trail horse obstacle course on Friday during performance class horse show at the Black Hawk County 4H and FFA Fair in Waterloo. Ulrich placed first in the event and was crowned the Fair Queen earlier in the week.
Ansli Cox of Cedar Falls tries to match live specimens of prairie plants and flowers with names on a chart at the University of Northern Iowa's Tallgrass Prairie Outreach Center exhibit at the STEM Fair on Friday at the Black Hawk County 4-H and FFA Fair in Waterloo.
Elsie McIntosh of Dunkerton, 13, wears virtual reality goggles to watch a NASA rocket launch simulation at the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach exhibit on Friday at the Black Hawk County 4-H and FFA Fair in Waterloo.
Sutton Paulsen smiles and she and her horse, Buck The Trend, clear the bridge on the trail horse obstacle course on Friday during performance class horse show at the Black Hawk County 4H and FFA Fair in Waterloo.