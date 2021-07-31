WATCH NOW: Fairgoers welcomed back to Black Hawk County 4-H and FFA Fair

WATERLOO — After being closed to the public last year due to the pandemic, fairgoers were welcomed back to the National Cattle Congress for the Black Hawk County 4-H and FFA Fair in Waterloo.

The efforts of 4-H and Future Farmers of America youths were recognized in closed competition last year.

This year, the public was once again able to see in person the work done by those youths in raising their livestock and working on their fair projects over the last year.

More than 200 exhibitors showed off their livestock and non-livestock entries for competition throughout last week’s fair. Competition classes included beef cattle, swine, rabbits, poultry and dairy.

The STEM Fair at Estel Hall on Friday allowed 4-H kids to get hands-on experience with activities from ag-related organizations from around the county.

The fair also featured cooking contests and exhibits for painting, photography sewing and fashion.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.