 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: Fairgoers welcomed back to Black Hawk County 4-H and FFA Fair
0 comments

WATCH NOW: Fairgoers welcomed back to Black Hawk County 4-H and FFA Fair

{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — After being closed to the public last year due to the pandemic, fairgoers were welcomed back to the National Cattle Congress for the Black Hawk County 4-H and FFA Fair in Waterloo.

The efforts of 4-H and Future Farmers of America youths were recognized in closed competition last year.

This year, the public was once again able to see in person the work done by those youths in raising their livestock and working on their fair projects over the last year.

Black Hawk County 4-H and FFA Fair.

More than 200 exhibitors showed off their livestock and non-livestock entries for competition throughout last week’s fair. Competition classes included beef cattle, swine, rabbits, poultry and dairy.

The STEM Fair at Estel Hall on Friday allowed 4-H kids to get hands-on experience with activities from ag-related organizations from around the county.

The fair also featured cooking contests and exhibits for painting, photography sewing and fashion.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News