WATCH NOW: Explosions, fire destroy Hudson business

HUDSON – Fire gutted a rural Hudson auto repair shop Monday night.

Flames and explosions ripped through Beyer Motorsports Truck & Auto Repair, 3800 S. Hudson Road, and smoke could be seen billowing into the sky from miles around.

Everyone at the business escaped without injury, according to company officials and firefighters.

The blaze broke out at the business around 4:30 p.m. The roof collapsed, and the fire spread to vehicles outside the building including a pickup truck and a semi cab. Firefighters from Hudson, Cedar Falls and Dike were called to the scene and remained for hours.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined.

Beyer Motorsports has been in business for a decade, and the operation moved to the Hudson Road building about four years ago.

