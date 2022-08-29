WATCH NOW: Expansive 'Iseminger Collection' now on exhibit at UNI Gallery of Art

CEDAR FALLS – The clamshell box looks large enough to hold a hat, or maybe a cake. Attached inside the lid, a velvety soft, squishy wand is a subtle clue that the box is actually stuffed with other delights.

The New Art Examiner Box brims with work by 25 artists and was acquired by Lois Iseminger at the 25th Anniversary Surrealist Cabaret Ball in April 2000. Most of the pieces are being displayed as part of a new show, “The Iseminger Collection,” now on exhibit at the University of Northern Iowa Gallery of Art.

There are dozens of pieces, including series, featured in the exhibition.

“This represents a sampling. We don’t have room to display all of the works donated by Lois to our permanent collection. We’d need two times the space to show all the artwork she’s given to UNI,” said Darrell Taylor, gallery director and curator.

The exhibition is open to the public now through Sept. 23. An opening reception is planned from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday. Weather permitting, it will take place in the courtyard between the Communications Arts Center and the Strayer-Wood Theatre building, adjacent to the Kamerick Art Building which houses the gallery. Valet parking will be available.

Pieces from the collection are housed in other buildings on the UNI campus. Taylor will lead a walking tour from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday to view those artworks. It will begin in the Kamerick Art Building lobby and conclude in the Curris Business Building. The UNI College of Business will host a reception there.

“The Iseminger Collection” exhibition features framed prints, paintings, sculptures, photographs, mixed media and experimental art, including 48 framed prints that correspond to a stack of vinyl recordings of German conceptual music. An old-fashioned record player sits in the corner so the LPs can be played.

“It’s not just what’s on the walls -- it’s what’s in the air,” Taylor said. “Some of the works we’re showing have never been on public display before. My curatorial method is to have a number of pieces in mind that I think have to be seen and build around that.”

Significant pieces include paintings by Susanne Doremus, William Conger, Vera Klement, Sarah Krepp and John Dilg, sculptures by David Bower, David Bottini and Barry Tinsley, woodcut prints by Branislaw Bak and photographs by Ingvar Kenne and Jakub Augustyn.

Other artists represented are David Bolduc, Paul Coffey, Hanne Darboven, Lynn Montague, Annalee Koehn, Stephen Horan and Darlene Crampton-Fahrenkrog. Work by Iseminger’s mother, Mary Iseminger, also is on display.

“I’m excited and really curious to see the exhibition,” said Iseminger, of Chicago. A 1971 graduate of UNI’s accounting program, she grew up in Hudson, the daughter of John E. and Mary (Platt) Iseminger. In 2018, she was inducted into the Women of UNIBusiness Hall of Fame.

Iseminger earned her CPA credentials and later, a master in business administration degree from the University of Chicago. She started her own Chicago accounting firm, Iseminger & Associates, and on Saturdays did accounting work at a Chicago art gallery. That’s where she discovered a passion for art and the impulse to acquire pieces that she enjoyed and could afford.

“The pieces have to speak to me. I also appreciate an artist’s creative process. I appreciate what they see through their eyes and how they create compositions. Art enriches our lives,” she said.

Over the decades, Iseminger built a contemporary art collection representing many Chicago and Midwestern artists, filling her home and office. In 2010, Iseminger donated the artwork to the UNI Permanent Art Collection.

While some people enjoy sports, gardening, quilting or other hobbies, Iseminger continues to acquire art for her home.

This fall, an Iseminger exhibition-related journal, edited by William Lew with an essay by UNI alumnus Darrell Roberts, will be published. It is funded, in part, by Friends of the UNI Permanent Collection & Gallery.

All events are free and open to the public. Regular gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday and also by appointment. The gallery is located on the main floor of KAB South. The gallery will be closed Sept. 5 for Labor Day.